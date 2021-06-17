Rory McIlroy backs banning players using green books

Rory McIlroy has backed the outlawing of players using green books by the PGA Tour “for the greater good of the game”.

The World No.11 is the chairman of the Players’ Advisory Council on the Tour which voted two weeks ago to ban the usage of the books, which show detailed maps of slopes on putting surfaces and have been utilised extensively by the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, from next season.

And Holywood man McIlroy believes that will be of benefit to the game as it will allow those who are naturally good at reading greens to flourish.

“I think for the greater good of the game, I’d like to see them be outlawed and for them not to be used anymore,” admitted the 32-year-old, who is at Torrey Pines this week for the third Major of the year, the US Open.

“I think reading greens is a real skill that some people are better at than others, and it just nullifies that. It nullifies that advantage that people have.

“I think it’s made everyone lazier. It might take practice rounds, it might make practice rounds a little longer, and you might have to do a little bit more work, but I think, once we get to the tournament rounds, it will speed up play, and I think it will help the guys who really have done their homework stand out a little bit