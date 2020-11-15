Rory McIlroy battles back for impressive Masters finish as sensational Dustin Johnson smashes records to claim green jacket

Despite sitting in a tie for 77th at three-over-par after the opening round of The Masters, Rory McIlroy responded with some outstanding golf to record a top-five finish at Augusta National in the final Major of the year.

The World No.5 finished with a three-under-par 69 in Sunday's final round - his third consecutive round in the 60s - to finish in a tie for fifth at 11-under-par for the week, just one place off his best finish at Augusta which he set in 2015.

That was an incredible nine shots off winner Dustin Johnson, however, as the American held on to his overnight lead to claim his first Green Jacket and his second Major, toppling records on his way to triumphing comfortably by five shots.

It was a performance of the highest quality from World No.1 Johnson, who recovered from back-to-back bogeys at the 4th and 5th holes to record six birdies in a final round 68 to become the first ever player to reach 20-under-par at Augusta, which is the score he finished on for the week.

McIlroy, meanwhile, will no doubt wonder what would have happened had he performed in his opening 18 holes like he did the remainder of the week, his ugly 75 in his opening round always leaving him playing catch-up for the rest of the tournament.

The Holywood man's performance from rounds two to four - of 66, 67 and Sunday's 69 - were unparalleled. Indeed, had the tournament been run from Friday to Sunday, he actually would have won by one stroke from Johnson.

His final round, which has, in the past, been his Achilles heel at The Masters, featured only one bogey - at the 10th - and four birdies as he mounted a respectable challenge, but one that was never going to seriously concern the leaders.

Arguably he should have gained a shot on the first but, after his short putt slid by, birdies did drop at the 3rd, 6th and 8th before the turn. Scoring was harder to come by on the back nine as the wind picked up, but he did at least exorcise some demons by picking up a solitary stroke on the par-five 13th.

While the grand slam wait ultimately goes on, on this occasion he'll only have to wait until April to get another chance. And while Augusta will play much different in its traditional slot than it did this week, this was a big confidence booster for the 31-year-old as he secured his first top-five finish in a Major since the 2018 Open at Carnoustie.

But the week quite clearly belonged to Johnson as he claimed his first Major since the 2016 US Open with a round that, by its conclusion, resembled more of a saunter down the hallowed fairways rather than the usual Sunday grind.

The World No.1 has been in peerless form recently, with this his second win in his last six starts - his third since golf returned from lockdown - and even when he hasn't won, he hasn't finished outside the top-six in those events.

He had a brief scare on the front nine when his lead was cut to one by Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im, his nearest challengers, after unlikely bogeys at the 4th and 5th holes, but he shrugged off those blips to roar back into complete command.

Bounceback birdies came at the 6th and 8th, and the back nine only yielded more joy. Back-to-back-to-back birdies came on 13, 14 and 15 to consolidate his lead as Smith fell away and Im got stuck in a rut of pars, as the history books were hastily rewritten.

By the time he holed out for par at the 18th, he had set the record for the best four-day score at Augusta - no doubt helped by the softer November conditions - and tied the record for the best ever four-day score at a Major, alongside Jason Day (2015 PGA) and Henrik Stenson (2016 Open).

It was utter domination, and there is no question he is a worthy champion.

Smith did at least create a little bit of history of his own, becoming the first ever player to shoot four consecutive rounds in the 60s at Augusta, as his three-under 69 on Sunday was matched by Im as they shared second place at 15-under.

Behind them, Justin Thomas had an understated day in carding a two-under 70 to finish at 12-under for the week, while South Africa's Dylan Frittelli took a share of fifth alongside McIlroy after a final round of 72, with CT Pan, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm a further stroke behind.

Meanwhile, defending champion Tiger Woods finished with a four-over 76 that included a TEN on the par-three 12th after he put the ball into Rae's Creek THREE times in a horror sequence for the former World No.1.

It was the first time in 23,789 holes on the PGA Tour that the 15-time Major champion had a score in the double figures, but he recovered superbly, however, birdieing five of his final six holes to finish at one-under for the tournament, good for a tie of 38th.

Other notable scores included big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau finishing at two-under for the week which, amazingly, was one shot worse off than his Sunday playing partner, 63-year-old former Masters champ Bernhard Langer.

Defending Open champion Shane Lowry finished in a tie for 25th at four-under-par after a final round 73, while Andy Ogletree was the best amateur after finishing at two-under.