Rory McIlroy can’t beat me at my best, insists World No.1 Jon Rahm

World No.1 Jon Rahm might consider Rory McIlroy’s ‘A’ game “a thing of beauty”, but he still reckons he’s unbeatable when playing his best golf.

McIlroy, Rahm and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler have shared the World No.1 ranking over the past 19 months, but while there is some debate over who is better when firing on all cylinders, Rahm has no doubts.

Asked if anyone can beat him when playing his best, Rahm said “no”, though he admitted his rivals likely feel the same.

“I would hope a lot of them,” he said ahead of the $20m (£16.6m) Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, where McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Pádraig Harrington are joined by every member of the world’s top 20 bar Cameron Smith.

“The thing is, you don’t need to be firing on all cylinders to win. I actually had a conversation similar to this with Tiger (Woods). I asked him, ‘Out of the 82 wins on the PGA Tour — I didn’t get into the other ones — how many times do you think you played your best all four days?’ And he said, ‘Three at most’. A lot of those Sundays he played his best, but the whole week, very few.”

Rahm said Woods named the 2000 US Open and the 2000 Open Championship, which he won by 15 and eight strokes respectively, as two of the three events, though he couldn’t recall the third.

While he admires Scheffler and McIlroy, who could replace him as World No.1 with a win this week, Masters favourite Rahm does not feel the need to change anything for Augusta after winning in five of his last nine starts.

“I’m going to go in with a lot of confidence given what I’ve done already this year,” he said. “Clearly, what I’m doing right now works, so there’s no reason to emphasise anything just because it’s Augusta National.”

Meanwhile, County Sligo Golf Club is expecting a bumper entry for the 100th-anniversary staging of the Connolly Motor Group-sponsored West of Ireland Amateur Open Centenary Championship from April 7-11.

The event will boast a new format with the field playing three rounds of strokeplay qualifying on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with the leading 16 players then facing off in match play.

In a change, there will be a cut after 36 holes in stroke play qualifying with the top 90 players advancing. Ties for 90th place will be broken in accordance with the countback tie-breaking method.

There will be an 18-hole stroke play qualifying event on Wednesday, April 5, with at least six places up for grabs in the 132-strong Championship field.

The top 90 players who do not qualify for the Championship at the close of entries will be allocated a place in the qualifier.