Rory McIlroy claims ‘I’ve got my game back’ after fantastic opening round gives him early lead in Dubai

Rory McIlroy plays his second shot to the third hole at Jumeirah Estates on day one of the DP World Tour Championship (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy dazzled in the opening round of the DP World Tour Championship to storm into an early lead in Dubai after a sensational opening round at the Earth Course at the Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The World No.8 rode the momentum of an eagle on his second hole to go on and card six more birdies – one of which came at his opening hole, admittedly – and just one bogey in a superb seven-under 65.

That gives him an early two shot lead in Abu Dhabi, with his nearest competitors being Tapio Pulkkanen, Joachim B. Hansen and Christiaan Bezuidenhout at five-under.

Every facet of McIlroy’s game was on song, his driving long and accurate, his approach shots giving him frequent looks at birdie and even his putting – so often maligned – clicking on the slick greens.

His only mistake came at the par-four ninth when he pulled his approach long and left and failed to make up-and-down, but apart from that there was very little you could criticise McIlroy on.

The Holywood man might want a couple of putts back – a horseshoe for birdie on the 12th and an eight-foot birdie try on the par-five 14th – but that only serves to reflect how his incredible round could have been even better.

After a season where McIlroy battled with inconsistency – winning once at Quail Hollow but struggling mightily otherwise, including at the Ryder Cup – the 32-year-old has returned to his unparalleled best, winning in Las Vegas only a few weeks ago and now starting strongly in Dubai.

"I talked about this a little after (his win at) the CJ Cup. I think sometimes when I don’t play my best, I don’t set my standards high enough. They’re high, but getting into contention in one Major this year isn’t good enough for me,” insisted McIlroy after his round.

"I’ve done better than that before and I know that I can again, especially with how I’m playing and feeling that I’ve got my golf game back. I’m excited for those four events next year and, as I said at the start of this week, just this journey ahead because I feel like I’m on the right path.

"I’m a big boy now, I’ve been around the block a bit. If I have problems then I should be able to sort them out myself instead of looking to others to fix my problems. I need to take responsibility for it.

"That’s what I did after the Ryder Cup. I put my head down on the range and figured out what I do well, what do I need to get back to, and I’ve always been a very visual player.

"I think today you saw me shaping a few more shots again. Maybe not as much as, say, Bubba Watson, but I certainly think I got back towards it again.”

McIlroy started his round in style, rolling in a 24-footer for birdie at the first, before the shot of the day from anyone, a brilliant 5-wood from 267 yards landing just over the green-front bunker and rolling up to 13-feet. He would hole the putt and moved to three-under thru two.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“Honestly, all I was trying to do was get it in the front bunker. I didn’t think I had enough club to get it over but I absolutely flushed it,” revealed McIlroy.

"There was a V in a tree to the right of the green that I was aiming at and I just tried to hit a hard draw in there to at least get it to the lip of the bunker so I had an uphill bunker shot. But when I hit it I sorta thought that it might have a chance of covering it!

"It was nice to hole the putt and it was a great way to start.”

He wouldn’t relinquish his momentum either, and after further birdies dropped at the fourth, seventh and eighth, there were murmurs of a front nine of just 29 shots, but the bogey on the ninth put paid to that.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

However, McIlroy was able to bounce back immediately with a birdie on the 10th, although his momentum stalled somewhat after that and, if he has any criticisms of his round, he will perhaps want to go back to those putts on 12 and 14.

But, most importantly, he kept the bogeys off his card, particularly after a fine two-putt from 40ft on the 15th and a massive sand save on the par-three 17th, and that allowed him to finish with a flourish, a flamboyant flop from just short of the green setting up a closing birdie at the par-five 18th.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

McIlroy is chasing a third win at the DP World Tour Championship and, when asked why he is so successful around the Earth Course, he responded: “We’ve been coming out here for 12 years now, time flies by. I think a lot of experience here (helps), a lot of great memories of great shots and putts. It’s comfortable for me.

"If you can carry the ball over 300 here it makes it a lot easier getting over some of those fairway bunkers and the landing areas become that bit wider. Someone like (playing partner) Dean (Burmester) or myself today, it’s an advantage for us and I’ve been able to use that to my advantage over the last few years.”

Starting the week 20th in the Race to Dubai, McIlroy cannot win the order of merit title – winning in Dubai would only take him to fourth at best – but America's Collin Morikawa is the current point list leader and is in a strong position to close it out.

The defending Open champion began his tournament with a four-under 68 to hold a share of fifth and take a stranglehold on the Race to Dubai standings. The 24-year-old can only be overtaken by five players and, of those, Matt Fitzpatrick is best placed at two-under.

Hansen, meanwhile, is in contention to become the first player since Peter Oosterhuis in 1974 to win the final two events on the European Tour season after last week’s AVIV Dubai Championship opened with six birdies and a bogey in a 67 that has him alongside Pulkkanen and Bezuidenhout.

Offaly’s Shane Lowry began his tournament with a three-under 69 that unfortunately included a frustrating bogey at the 18th.