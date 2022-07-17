Rory McIlroy comes up just short in bid to end Major drought as Cameron Smith claims Open title at St Andrews

Rory McIlroy's bid to end his eight-year Major drought came up just short as he finished third at The Open Championship at St Andrews, with Australia's Cameron Smith triumphing at the Old Course.

The Holywood man entered the final day tied for the lead at 16-under-par alongside Norway’s Viktor Hovland, four ahead of the chasing pack, and he held a two-shot advantage on his own after nine holes as Hovland fell away.

But Smith produced an incredible back nine, running off five straight birdies to pull one clear of McIlroy and then saving an improbable par at the 17th before setting the clubhouse lead at 20-under-par with a birdie at the last for an eight-under 64.

McIlroy hit every green in regulation and two-putted all of them in a bogey-free performance however it wasn't enough, and needing an eagle down the final hole to force a play-off, he couldn't hole his chip and would finish at 18-under, which was third behind Cameron Young at 19-under.

Relive all the action from St Andrews on our LIVE blog below!