Rory McIlroy confident he is capable of ending Major drought if he keeps putting himself in positions to compete

Rory McIlroy insists if he keeps giving himself chances at Major championships then he will win another one as he gears up for next week’s US PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

The 33-year-old won four Majors in three years but hasn’t claimed one of golf’s four main prizes since 2014 and is still a win at The Masters away from completing the career Grand Slam.

McIlroy has finished in the top-10 in 14 of the 28 Majors since his victory at Hoylake in The Open eight years ago but is yet to add a fifth to his trophy cabinet, though he believes that as long as he is in contention, there is always the chance he’ll do so.

“I think I haven’t given myself enough chances,” McIlroy told the BBC’s All About The Open podcast.

“If you keep putting yourself in those positions, the more comfortable you’re going to feel up there and, sooner or later if you keep knocking on those doors, one of them is going to open.

“I had a chance at Carnoustie in 2018, played the final group with Patrick Reed in 2018 at Augusta, tied for the lead with nine holes to go last year in the US Open at Torrey Pines. I’ve had chances and haven’t capitalised.

“For me, it’s just a matter of putting myself in position a few more times and one of those doors will open, but what I will say is even though I haven’t won a Major, I have won everything else there is to win in golf over the last seven years.

“I’m staying as positive as I can in order to give myself as many chances as I can to win one. If I do keep giving myself chances then hopefully they turn into wins.”

Meanwhile, Jonathan Caldwell is off to a positive start at the Soudal Open in Belgium after a one-under 70 in his opening round at Rinkven International Golf Club.

The Clandeboye man has struggled this season, missing eight cuts in his 11 starts on the DP World Tour, but a round consisting of two birdies and one bogey has him in a good position to make it into the weekend with another solid display today.

Cormac Sharvin, meanwhile, has work to do after a two-over 73, but he is still in touch as he, too, looks to overturn a wretched run that has seen him miss eight out of nine weekends this season.

The English trio of Sam Horsfield, Dale Whitnell and Callum Shinkwin lead the way in Belgium at six-under.

Darren Clarke began the first senior’s Major of the year, the Regions Tradition at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Alabama, with a level-par 72 — featuring three birdies and three bogeys — to trail early leader Steve Stricker by seven shots.

Elsewhere, at the Flogas Irish Men’s Amateur Open, Royal Portrush’s Jack Madden and Ballybofey & Stranolar’s Ryan Griffin lead the Ulster charge at The Island Golf Club.

Madden and Griffin both opened with two-under-par 70s, which trails Matthew Wilson by one shot, the Scotsman the only man to reach three-under-par with a fine round of 69.