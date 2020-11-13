Rory McIlroy could earn $309m before retiring

Rory McIlroy could earn almost a third of a billion dollars in the remaining years of the champion golfer's career, it has been estimated.

Duff & Phelps, a financial governance company, has released a report that claims the Co Down superstar is at the top of the sport's leaderboard for expected future income. Ranking male professional golfers by their expected future earnings, the study - Measuring Their Value: A Study of Professional Golfers' Future Career Value - looked at the present value of golfers' potential winnings and endorsement income that could be achieved over the remaining years of their careers through age 50.

The total Future Career Value (FCV) of the top 10 players reaches a staggering $1.9bn, with Holywood's Mcllroy taking the number one spot at $309m.

Duff & Phelps' top 10 ranking closely aligns with the top 10 Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) on September 27, 2020.

Michael Weaver of Duff & Phelps, said: "Our inaugural study has shown that early success may be a strong predictor for achieving a higher Future Career Value, though those realising tour success later in their careers can also have staying power. We've highlighted some of the up-and-coming golfers who have the potential to generate decades of winnings and endorsements in the future."