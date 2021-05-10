Rory McIlroy credits ‘awesome’ caddie Harry Diamond with crucial decision on 18th hole to close out Wells Fargo Championship win

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland laughs with caddie Harry Diamond on the seventh green during the final round of the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 09, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

When things go wrong for Rory McIlroy, there’s a section of his support that has become quick to point the finger at the man on the bag.

So when everything worked out just right for the pair at the Wells Fargo Championship, it was fitting that the player himself was keen to pass much of the credit onto caddie Harry Diamond.

Lifelong friends, Diamond took up McIlroy’s bag back in 2017 and has now been a part of six successes, including The Players Championship and the PGA Tour Championship in 2019.

While not the most significant trophy of the haul, for McIlroy, the nature of this victory makes it the most impressive in the duo’s working relationship.

Stepping onto the 18th tee on Sunday evening with a two shot lead, success seemed a formality for the former world number one. That was only until his tee-shot hooked left towards a stream on the tough Quail Hollow finishing hole. Managing to stay out of the water, it was nonetheless a tough situation with the ball inside the hazard. Initially considering a chip out, McIlroy instead took a penalty drop before finding the green with his third and completing the necessary two-putt for victory.

Afterwards, the Holywood star revealed just what a significant role Diamond played in the decision-making process under intense pressure with heart rates ‘probably in the 140s at some point’. “Harry was awesome out there today, especially that decision on the last,” reflected McIlroy. “I was ready to get in there and try to play that with a lob wedge and he was sort of like, ‘Let's take a step back, let's think about this, where's the best place you're hitting your third from.’

"So he sort of calmed me down, slowed me down a little bit and said, ‘Pal, let's just think about this.’

“Ultimately we made the right decision and I dropped instead of trying to play that shot out of the hazard. I hit a great third shot onto the green and was able to two putt from there. But I think this is Harry and I's sixth win together and it's probably been our best one.

"(The Arnold Palmer Invitational at) Bay Hill back in 2018 was great because I hadn't won in a while, but this is even better just because Harry's been there every step of the way. During the sort of tough parts that I've sort of had to endure over the last few months, he's been with me every step of the way and it's nice to come through all that with him and to get into the winner's circle again.”

It could all have been very different had the round one draw not handed McIlroy a late tee-off time, he revealed.

In fact, his return to action after a four-week post-Masters break could have been called off altogether thanks a bizarre neck injury sustained on the practice ground the day before.

“I had done a really good practice session on the range,” he explained. “I hit a three iron, flushed it and I turned back to talk to Harry and as I turned, the left side of my neck just completely locked up and I couldn't move it. It was really, really strange.

"So I stopped what I was doing and I went and got some treatment. I iced it all of Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night. I woke up on Thursday and still didn't have much movement. I was trying to make a backswing and could only maybe take it half the way back before it started to catch.

“If I had been playing Thursday morning, I probably would have pulled out, but I had enough time to get treatment and get it loosened up. It was still bothering me on Thursday afternoon. People probably saw the tape that was on my neck, but it sort of loosened up as the week went on.

“Again, just all these tiny little things that you need to go right to win golf tournaments and thankfully I had an afternoon tee time on Thursday that allowed me to at least tee it up.”

And four days later, he had achieved much more than that with significant thanks to the previously-maligned man on the bag.