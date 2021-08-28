Rory McIlroy ‘crying’ over Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United as Bryson DeChambeau takes BMW Championship lead

Rory McIlroy joked that he was “crying with tears” over the news of Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United.

The Holywood star was speaking after shooting a two-under-par second round at the BMW Championship to relinquish his share of the lead and fall six shot behind Bryson DeChambeau at the midway stage.

He was just about to begin his round when United – of whom McIlroy is a passionate supporter – confirmed the signing of Ronaldo from Juventus.

“I was crying with tears today when Ronaldo joined United again,” he joked, having spoken about a similar teary reaction as a boy when he watched Europe lose the 1999 Ryder Cup.

With this year’s match against the USA less than a month away, questions were already turning to the event, McIlroy discussing the impact the passionate Ian Poulter brings to the European team.

"There's that intangible that he brings to the team room and how he makes everyone feel and energizes everyone else around him,” he said. “He brings a lot to the table, a lot more than just a player. He brings more than that.”

But before that all tees off next month, McIlroy has a FedEx Cup to try and win, and despite falling into a tie for eighth, he will at least be satisfied that his current positioning has him inside the top 30 in the order of merit that will qualify for East Lake next week, although he knows that he could significantly boost his chances of becoming the first player to lift three FedEx Cup titles by pushing further up the leaderboard at the weekend.

The Holywood man had started promisingly with a birdie on his second hole, and then bounced back well from a bogey at the fifth with back-to-back birdies at the next two holes to move back up the leaderboard.

But his momentum stalled with a bogey at the 10th, and he was only able to add one more birdie to his card at the 16th to at least bring him into double figures, but it leaves him staring up at DeChambeau.

“I drove the ball just as well today as I did yesterday, and I gave myself plenty of chances, I just didn't convert quite as many,” he said, comparing with his eight under par opening round 64.

"Then when I got myself up around the greens like on 11, the drivable par-4, I didn't get that up-and-down; didn't get up-and-down on 12 when I got it up around the green, as well. Just those little things that like keep your round going, I just didn't do those quite as well today.

“If I don't make a putt that I feel like I should make, it's more down to commitment; maybe not committing fully to the line that I've picked or second-guessing the read or something like that. There was maybe a little more second-guessing going on today than there was yesterday.”

DeChambeau had threatened to shoot a round in the 50s but had to settle for an incredible bogey-free 12-under 60 to get to 16 under for the week, one ahead of Patrick Cantlay.

The big-hitting American has polarised opinion across golfing circles, but there was no doubt he was on top form in his second round at Caves Valley as he tore the course to shreds, taking just 29 shots to complete a front nine that included five birdies and an eagle.

Needing to play his back nine in 30 to shoot a sub-60 round, he fell one short, but another three birdies and an eagle represents a fine day’s work for the World No.6, who is projected to go top of the FedEx Cup standings.

Cantlay had a fine day of his own, his 63 moving him one back of DeChambeau at the halfway mark, which is set to take him to second in the projected FedEx Cup standings.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Caldwell made the cut at the Omega European Masters in Crans Montana, Switzerland as he carded a two-under 68 in his second round to sit two under overall for the week, but Cormac Sharvin, despite a 68 of his own, missed out at one over.

South Africa’s Dean Burmester leads the way at the halfway stage after a 65 took him to 11 under, one clear of Andy Sullivan and Thomas Detry.

It wasn’t such a good day for local players on the Challenge Tour as, after promising opening rounds, both Dermot McElroy and John-Ross Galbraith missed the cut at the B-NL Challenge Trophy in the Netherlands.

McElroy dropped back to three over after a five-over 76 on day two, while Galbraith finished 11 over after a brutal 83.

Michael Hoey did make the cut, however, with a 69 taking him inside the mark at two under, but he trails leader Marcus Helligkilde by seven.