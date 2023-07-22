Rory McIlroy declines to speak to media after frustrating day with putter in Open bid at Hoylake

Rory McIlroy in action in the third round of The Open

Rory McIlroy was in no mood to speak after a frustrating third day at the Open where he failed to capitalise on an electric start to leave his hopes of ending his major drought all but over.

The Northern Irishman, who began the afternoon nine behind leader Brian Harman and finished still the same distance away, opened up with three birdies in his first five holes.

However, from there he struggled to hole a significant putt as 12 pars and one bogey – at the 446-yard 12th – saw him sign for a 69 which only moved him to three under for the tournament.

McIlroy, who skipped his pre-tournament press conference on Tuesday, declined requests for interviews after his round and headed straight to the practice green in front of the Royal Liverpool clubhouse.

However, his frustration continued there where, after another failure from short distance, provoked an angry swish of the putter.