Rory McIlroy defends final hole decisions as double bogey sees DP World Tour Championship lead slip at halfway stage

Rory McIlroy couple only make a double bogey seventh at the last to relinquish his lead at the DP World Tour Championship. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy defended his decision-making over a disappointing final hole as the lead slipped from his grasp at the midway stage of the DP World Tour Championship.

McIlroy had looked like he was set to card an impressive scrambling round and hold onto his lead on what was a poor day off the tee.

That was until his third shot at the par five 18th kicked into the water off the front of the green, a mediocre chip compounding his misery to lead to a double bogey seven.

In truth, his two under par round of 70 was arguably more reflective of a scrappy round that saw the world number eight hit just five of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens.

In the end, it meant he slipped one back of Ryder Cup team-mate Shane Lowry and American Jon Catlin, who both carded seven under par second rounds to tie the lead with Englishman Sam Horsfield (-6) at ten under par.

For McIlroy, all of the immediate post-round thoughts were on that disappointment at the last. He had been questioned by the on-course commentators, surprised at his decision to hit a driver that ended up in the fairway bunker, from which it was an uphill battle that left his ill-fated third coming in from 208 yards.

"I hit a good drive down there yesterday,” McIlroy retorted. “It’s a comfortable tee shot for me. It was playing slightly into the wind and I hit that tee shot really well. I actually didn’t expect it to go as far as it did and get up the face of the bunker.

"Even that was fine, I’ve never really hit anything but driver off that hole.

“The third shot, I hit a really good shot. That part of the fairway was quite thatchy and it just came off a little spinny up into the wind. I hit a good golf shot. I didn’t feel like it deserved to end up in the water and it was a tricky up and down from there.”

It wasn’t the only questionable tee shot but McIlroy’s greenside performance looked to be saving the day with four up-and-down par saves as well as a chip in birdie.

In fact, the only other blemish on his card was from a rather surprising three-putt on the par four tenth after a booming 347 yard drive to within 64 yards of the pin.

Add in the customary sprinkle of birdie magic and it had been, until the last, a case of job done..

Holding a two-shot lead after his stunning seven under par opening round, things could scarcely have started better with birdies at the second and third, the first care of one of many impressive chips and the second a stunning up and down from 146 yards out in the fairway bunker.

A five iron from 256 yards out set up a 10 foot eagle putt on the seventh but when it slipped past, Lowry was the first to draw level at the top care of a crowd-pleasing chip-in eagle ahead on the 14th.

McIlroy’s three-roll on 10 was followed up by a chip-in birdie to make amends a hole later.

The theme of staying top despite himself ramped up when McIlroy made another impressive up and down par save on 15 after a wayward drive resulted in a chip out.

It was added to on the next with a rattled birdie putt from long range to reach 11 under par and once again take the solo lead until his late error.

“It wasn’t the greatest way to finish,” he conceded. “I was holding it together most of the day. It was a little scrappier than it was yesterday but I felt like I was doing OK.

“It would have been nice to finish off a bit better but I’m still right in the golf tournament.

"I’m playing nicely. I started well again today and hit a lot of good shots on the front nine. It was a little scrappy round the middle but was able to hang in there with my short game. I made a nice one on 16.

“The good stuff’s in there. I still feel like I played well. I feel like 70 was the worst I could shoot today, especially with the finish. Hopefully that’s the bad one of the way.”

Lowry, who has missed his last two cuts amid a busy post-Ryder Cup schedule, was two under at the turn to add to his opening three under 69 but shot into life over a five hole stretch from the 11th to the 15th, a run that featured three birdies and an eagle to reach 10 under par for the week.

It was a welcome round after his back-to-back missed cuts.

"In hindsight I probably should have taken a few weeks off and come here looking to play well,” he said of his post-Ryder Cup schedule. “I spoke to Westy (Lee Westwood) and Tyrrell (Hatton), who said he had struggled for a few months after (the 2020 Ryder Cup in) Paris.

"It's something that I wasn't aware of. I didn't know what it was going to be like. Since I won The Open at Portrush, I spent the next two years trying to make the Ryder Cup team. Obviously I didn't do what I wanted to do in winning but I got there, left everything at Whistling Straits and I feel like I've been running on fumes.

"I'm not make any excuses but thankfully I'm near the top of the leaderboard this weekend and that gives me something to go out and fight for.”

McIlroy is aiming to win the European Tour’s season-ending event for the third time, although starting the week at 20th in the Race to Dubai, he can’t come out on top of the overall order of merit. If he could get over the line, he would join Tiger Woods and Ernie Els as only the third player to win 20 PGA Tour titles and 15 on this side of the Atlantic.

Lowry’s chasing his first tour victory since his win at Royal Portrush over two years ago.

"It would be huge,” he said. “This is obviously one of our marquee events in Europe so it's one of those that you want to be playing in and perform in. I've got some pretty stiff competition there. I'm sure Rory's going to give it a good go and hopefully I can finish up there on Sunday."

Swede Alexander Bjork is alongside McIlroy at nine under par with Martin Kaymer and current Race to Dubai leader Collin Morikawa – starting the week with a 236-point advantage - one shot further back.