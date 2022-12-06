Rory McIlroy ‘excited’ to return to K Club for first time since win as he confirms he will play at next year’s Irish Open

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy with the trophy after winning the 2016 Irish Open at The K Club (Brian Lawless/PA)

Rory McIlroy says he is excited to be returning to the site of his first professional win on Irish soil after confirming he will play at next year’s Horizon Irish Open at The K Club.

The World No.1 will tee it up at the Co Kildare resort from September 7-10 for the first time since his stunning victory at the Irish Open in 2016 when he wowed fans with some superb golf down the stretch.

McIlroy had an eagle and a birdie in his final three holes to claim a three-shot win and lift the Waterford Crystal trophy, and now he will return to the venue hoping to repeat the feat.

With the adjusted date, the 33-year-old will use the Irish Open as part of his preparations for the Ryder Cup in Italy, and he’s thrilled to get the chance to play in front of his home fans again.

“The Irish Open is a tournament that I grew up not just watching on TV but attending as a kid, seeing all my favourite players there over the years,” said McIlroy, who last played in the tournament last year at Mount Juliet.

“It’s always been such a well-supported event. I’ve had my fair share of support and great memories at that tournament and going back to The K Club, it’s where I’ve had the most success and I’m obviously excited to get back there.

"The atmosphere was electric during that final round in 2016 and I’m looking forward to seeing the fans out in force at The K Club once again.”