Rory McIlroy explains how 'simple' approach is paying off under new coach Pete Cowen

Rory McIlroy has revealed he's been trying to keep things simple with new coach Pete Cowen after playing his way into contention at the halfway stage of the Wells Fargo Championship.

McIlroy had his best round in strokes gained tee to green since 2019, while he had a season-high 3.6 strokes gained with his approach play as he fired a five-under 66 at Quail Hollow to move to four under overall, into a tie for fifth and just two off leaders Matt Wallace, Gary Woodland and Patrick Rodgers going into the weekend.

Read more Phil Mickelson should be squirming in his seat over Rory McIlroy’s comments on breakaway Super Golf League

Having started the day at risk of missing the cut, the World No.15 instead shot a round that was bettered only by Roger Sloan among the early starters yesterday as he finally delivered the round he's been promising for a while, carding six birdies with just one bogey to move into contention to claim his third career victory at Quail Hollow.

Read more Darren Clarke tied for lead at first senior major of the season as game-plan pays off at Regions Tradition

It's been a bit of a slog this season for McIlroy, who has missed the cut at three of his last five events, but the Holywood man was delighted to stamp his ticket for the weekend for the first time since the Arnold Palmer Invitational in early March.

"There's been too many times over the past couple of years where I went to tournaments and worked on stuff in the week off and I can't get it out of my head, I can't play," revealed McIlroy.

"So just to have some more playable feelings and not have the swing broken down into five or six parts has been very important, and that's sort of what I tried to develop is still some swing thoughts that are very simple and very playable.

"When you're playing badly you feel so far away, and when you're playing well you always think, 'How did I feel like I was so far away?' It's fine margins, especially out here when the difference between a good tee shot and an average one is probably one shot.

"When you play the way I played sort of through that stretch in March and into April, you're going to feel like you're not as close as you probably are. But I worked hard after Augusta, I took a week off and reset, which I needed, but then I put my head down and worked hard and at least felt better about everything coming in here."

Meanwhile, Michael Hoey will go into the weekend just one shot off the lead at the Dimension Data Pro-Am in George, South Africa on the Challenge Tour.

The Ballyclare man carded a one-under 71 on the trickier Montagu course at the Fancourt Estate to sit 10 under, trailing South African duo Wilco Nienaber and Jaco Ahlers and Sweden's Henric Sturehed by a single stroke.

Hoey had to battle a bit more yesterday than he did in his nine-under opening round, mixing an eagle and three birdies with four bogeys to keep himself right in contention going into the weekend, with the final two rounds played on the Montagu.

It wasn't such good news for the local trio on the European Tour as all three of Cormac Sharvin, Jonathan Caldwell and Tom McKibbin missed the cut at the Canary Islands Championship.

Sharvin came closest, shooting a one-under 70 at Golf Costa Adeje to get to three under for the two rounds, but ultimately that was one shot too many for the four-under cut line.

Two birdies in his final two holes would have seen Caldwell make it but he instead finished at one under overall, while McKibbin - who has signed an equipment deal with TaylorMade - fired a 75 to finish two over.