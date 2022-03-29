Rory McIlroy explains why it would ‘mean everything' to win Masters as star discusses revised Augusta strategy

Rory McIlroy has still yet to win in front of the famous azaleas at Augusta, needing just the green jacket to complete the career Grand Slam. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy tees it up the week before the Masters for the first time in eight years, looking to play the freewheeling golf he needs to complete the career Grand Slam at Augusta.

The Holywood star (32) joins Graeme McDowell in the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio ahead of his eighth attempt to win the Major he needs to join Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Gene Sarazen on golf’s Mount Olympus.

The four-time Major champion has played the week before the Masters four times since 2009, with his best result coming in 2014 when he was tied eighth in Houston and Augusta.

He’s tried every possible formula to collect that coveted green jacket, but while he’s had six top-10s in his last eight appearances, Masters hype is a problem, and he’s opting to distract himself by getting into playing mode.

“I think you try to shield yourself from all of that hype as best you can, you try not to read much, you try not to watch much TV, and you try to just focus on yourself and focus on your game,” McIlroy told Garrett Johnston in a piece for Sports Illustrated’s ‘Morning Read’.

“I think part of the reason I want to play in Texas leading into Augusta is because all I’m doing is focusing on getting my game ready to go to not just play Augusta.

“It would be great to go to Texas and have a chance to win the golf tournament and that would be cool too. But it’s just a way for me to get my mind away, get out of thinking so much about the future and focus a little bit more on the present. I think by playing the week before that helps me do that.”

He finished six shots behind the Masters champion four years in a row from 2015 but believes competing in San Antonio gives him his best chance of contending at Augusta.

“I want to enter events feeling a sense of freedom in my swing,” he said. “That’s when I know I can play some of my best golf.”

As for the career Grand Slam, he added: “It would mean everything. I’ve wanted to win the Masters ever since I was that little kid growing up in Northern Ireland.

“I’ve always wanted to be known for winning Major championships and especially the Masters. It would be absolutely amazing for me and my career. I’ve got a chance to do something very few people have ever done, so that’s pretty cool.”

Speculation is mounting that five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods could make his comeback from injury at Augusta after he was spotted playing walking practice rounds at Medalist with his coach Joe Le Cava several times in recent days.

Woods can wait until next week to decide by which stage the women’s game will have crowned its first Major winner of 2022.

Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow tee it up in the Chevron Championship’s final staging at Mission Hills Country Club this week, looking to become Ireland’s first female Major champion.

Maguire is hotly fancied after a brilliant start to the season, but Meadow, who was tied 19th at Mission Hills last year, comes in with form.

Armed with a new putting style, she closed with a two-under 70 to tie for 10th on 10-under par in the JTBC Classic in California for her first top 10 since the Olympics as Maguire tied for 42nd after a 74. “I started putting with a line on my ball, so that’s a pretty big thing for me,” Meadow said.

“It’s huge. It’s nice to see some putts roll in. It’s been a very long time since I had a good putting week, so really happy with that.”