Rory McIlroy failing to rediscover magic after poor start at Bay Hill

Golf

Rory McIlroy struggled in the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational as he opened with a one-over 73 at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida.

A double-bogey on the par-five seventh always had him playing from behind and he would eventually sign for a round consisting of three birdies, two bogeys and the double-bogey.

That leaves him seven shots back of leader Jon Rahm, the World No.1 continuing his incredible run of form to start the year with a seven-under 65 to hold the early lead as he looks to make it six wins in his last ten starts worldwide.

McIlroy was unable to match his rival’s brilliance as he bogeyed his opening hole having failed to get up-and-down from a greenside bunker, but he got the shot back at the par-five fourth with a straightforward birdie.

However, the killer was the seventh when he tried to cut too much off the corner of the dogleg and found the water, which led to a seven and dropped him back to two-over.

An excellent birdie opportunity at the 10th passed him by when he missed from eight-feet, but he did pull back one shot at the par-five 12th after finishing just short of the green.

Another bogey came at the par-three 14th when he failed another sand save, but a birdie at the par-five 16th saw him get back to card a 73 and at least put him the right side of the projected cut line as it stands.

It’s another tough round to start the PGA Tour season for McIlroy, who hasn’t been able to rediscover the form that saw him win the Dubai Desert Classic in his first start of the year since he’s made the jump across the Atlantic.

The World No.3 finished 32nd at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and then backed it up with a 29th-placed finish at The Genesis Invitational, and he will hope to find some form Stateside before he begins his 2023 Major push at The Masters next month.

Meanwhile, a strong finish to her second round wasn’t enough to help Olivia Mehaffey make the cut at the Joburg Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour.

The Tandragee woman had left herself with too much to do after a five-over 77 in her first round at Modderfontein so that her level-par 72 on Thursday wasn’t enough to help her make the two-over-par cut.

However, she will take confidence from a run of three straight birdies in her last five holes as she showed signs of her potential in South Africa.