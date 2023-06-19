Rory McIlroy falls agonisingly short in dramatic US Open finale

Rory McIlroy reacts to his missed putt on the 18th green during

It was Hollywood heartbreak for Rory McIlroy’s in Tinseltown as he made just one birdie and one bogey in a closing 70 and finish a shot behind fairytale winner Wyndham Clark in the US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Just as happened in The Open at St Andrews last year, the Holywood star played well from tee to green but he had 34 putts in a level par round as Denver born Clark (29) made four birdies and three bogeys in a 69 to claim his first Major title in only his seventh Major start.

Clark was at college at Oklahoma State in 2013 when his mother, Lise, died of breast cancer aged 55. He considered quitting but stuck with the game, winning his first title at the Wells Fargo Championship just last month.

He’s now a Major champion and he was a deserving winner after an epic 18 hole battle, beating his previous best finish of 75th in the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island two years ago

Scottie Scheffler finished third on seven-under after a 70 with Cam Smith fourth on six-under after a 67.

As for joint overnight leader Rickie Fowler, he was never at the races and carded a five-over 75 to finish tied for fifth with Tommy Fleetwood (63) and Min Woo Lee (67) on five-under.