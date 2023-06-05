Rory McIlroy falls away in final round of Memorial Tournament as Viktor Hovland triumphs

Rory McIlroy fell away in the final round of the Memorial Tournament

Rory McIlroy fell out of contention on the final day of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio as he could not convert his 54-hole lead into a win.

The Holywood man started the day in a three-way tie at the top alongside Si Woo Kim and David Lipsky, however in the end none of them would factor into the result.

McIlroy would close with a disappointing three-over 75 to finish four shots outside the Play-Off, where Norway’s Viktor Hovland would defeat Denny McCarthy for his fourth PGA Tour victory.

For McIlroy, it was a final round of disappointment as he looked to try and make it a Holywood double after Tom McKibbin’s win at the Porsche European Open earlier in the day.

The 33-year-old started strongly, seizing the early lead with a birdie at the par-three fourth, but three bogeys in his next four holes saw him fall behind at the turn.

A birdie at the par-five 11th restored some hope of him chasing down new leader McCarthy, but three straight bogeys ended any hope of a comeback, with a birdie at the par-five 15th negated by a bogey at the par-four 17th.

In the end, McIlroy would sign for a 75 that dropped him back to three-under-par, still good for a share of seventh but not the result he wanted.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler had set the early target with a stunning 67, posting the clubhouse lead at six-under-par, but it was quickly eclipsed by the impressive Hovland, who closed with two birdies in his last four holes to reach seven-under thanks to a 70.

It still looked like McCarthy’s to lose as the American put himself within touching distance of a maiden PGA Tour win with three birdies in his first seven holes to reach eight-under.

But, having failed to card a bogey all day, he timed his only two at just the wrong time, the first coming at his 72nd hole to drop back to seven-under alongside Hovland after a 70 of his own.

And the second would be even costlier, Hovland playing the first Play-Off hole – the 18th – in a routine par and McCarthy bogeying it again to hand the Norwegian the title.