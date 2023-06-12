Rory McIlroy falters in final round of title defence as home hero Nick Taylor wins thrilling Canadian Open

Rory McIlroy will head to next week’s US Open off the back of a second consecutive disappointing final round performance having failed to defend his Canadian Open title.

The World No.3 entered the final day at 12-under, two shots off leader C.T. Pan, in his bid to win three titles in a row at Oakdale Golf and Country Club – the Holywood man won at Hamilton in 2019 and St George’s in 2022 – but would fall out of contention quickly.

In the end, McIlroy would sign for an even-par 72 in his fourth round to end the tournament tied for ninth, six shots off eventual winner Nick Taylor, who sent the home fans delirious by becoming the first Canadian golfer to win the national title in 69 years.

The 35-year-old Winnipeg man outlasted Tommy Fleetwood in a marathon Play-Off, winning it in style by draining a remarkable 72-foot eagle putt on the fifth extra hole to emulate Pat Fletcher’s achievement in 1954.

For McIlroy, however, it was a disappointing finish, particularly after he did likewise only a week ago at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio, entering the final round tied for the lead but falling away.

On this occasion he started the day behind Pan, who missed out on a spot in the Play-Off by one shot after a two-under 70, but was unable to mount the challenge he needed to make it back-to-back-to-back wins in Canada.

By the sixth his race was effectively over following back-to-back bogeys at the fifth and sixth, and when a birdie putt at the par-four 10th slid by it was game over as the rest of the field carded birdies around him.

McIlroy hit just six fairways in his round, although he did well to hit 13 greens despite his waywardness off the tee, and he did recover on the back nine with birdies at the par-five 12th and par-four 16th, but this was not what he was hoping for.

He will hope to address that as he heads to Los Angeles Country Club this week for the penultimate Major of the year, looking to end his nine-year wait for one of golf’s main prizes, and while three consecutive top-10 finishes is an impressive run, he will know he should have done much better.

Meanwhile, Taylor was the man of the moment as he sent the home fans away with a smile on their faces as he ended that long wait for a Canadian winner on home soil as he held off Fleetwood in a dramatic Play-Off.

The Manitoba man produced a remarkable late surge to force extra holes, birdies on 17 and 18 leading to a six-under 66 that posted the clubhouse lead at 17-under-par, which was matched by Fleetwood after his closing 67.

And after the pair had halved the first four Play-Off holes, it was Taylor who had that little bit of magic to get over the line, hitting the par-five 18th in two and then rolling in an incredible 72-footer for the eagle to get his hands on the trophy.

England’s Tyrrell Hatton shot the round of the day, an eight-under 64 earning him a share of third at 16-under alongside fellow countryman Aaron Rai and Pan, the 54-hole leader undoubtedly disappointed to have ended his tournament with a 70 which was not good enough to maintain his advantage.