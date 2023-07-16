Rory McIlroy fends off Robert MacIntyre to win the Scottish Open

McIlroy was the overnight leader by a single shot in North Berwick, only to see Scotland’s MacIntyre race into a two-shot lead during Sunday’s final round. However – with MacIntyre in the clubhouse on -14 – the Northern Irishman sunk birdies on both the 17th and 18th hole to claim the title.

It’s the first time McIlroy has won the Scottish Open, and it bodes well for his hopes at next week’s Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

A delighted McIlroy said: “I’m really proud. That was such a tough day, especially the back nine. Tyrell Hatton and Bob MacIntyre both made runs and finished so well. For me to score four under par on the back nine is something I’m really proud of. I hit some amazing shots down the stretch and it feels incredible.

"It’s only been six months since my last win in Dubai, but it has felt like a long six months as I’ve had so many chances to win and not taken them.”

Reflecting on his sensational approach shot to the 18th, he said: “I wasn’t sure whether to use my two-iron or my four-iron. I went with my two-iron and it was probably the best shot I’ve hit all year. After that shot, it felt like I deserved to win it.

"It made the putt a lot easier. I actually thought it was missing left but it hung in there for me.”

Looking ahead to next week’s Open, the Holywood golfer said: “This win is good for the Race to Dubai, for my FedEx Cup chances and for my confidence. Hopefully I can carry this form into next week and beyond.”