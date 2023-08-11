Rory McIlroy fires dig at Phil Mickelson following Ryder Cup betting allegations

Rory McIlroy and partner Graeme McDowell were beaten by Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley 2&1 in the Friday fourballs at the 2012 Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy has had another cheeky pop at Phil Mickelson after the American insisted he never bet on the Ryder Cup.

It has been alleged he wanted to do so while playing in the 2012 contest at Medinah.

In an excerpt from the forthcoming book: "Gambler: Secrets from a Life at Risk," by Billy Walters, Walters recounted details of the bets he and Mickelson formerly made together.

Walters writes that Mickelson was so confident that the United States would regain the Ryder Cup in 2012 – where he and Keegan Bradley saw off McIlroy and Graeme McDowell 2&1 in the Friday fourballs - that he asked Walters to bet 400,000 US dollars for him on that result.

Walters declined and writes that he had "no idea" if Mickelson made such a bet, one which would have lost as Europe recovered from 10-6 down to win by a point in the famous ‘Miracle at Medinah’ Sunday.

The news was dominating golf headlines while McIlroy shot a three under par opening round 67 at the FedEx St Jude Championship on Thursday. After his round, he was asked for his reaction.

"At least he can bet on the Ryder Cup this year because he won’t be a part of it, so...,” the Holywood star laughed.

Mickelson initially declined to comment after his pro-am round ahead of the LIV Golf event in New Jersey, but later released a statement on social media.

"I never bet on the Ryder Cup," Mickelson said.

"While it is well known that I always enjoy a friendly wager on the course, I would never undermine the integrity of the game. I have also been very open about my gambling addiction.

"I have previously conveyed my remorse, took responsibility, have gotten help, have been fully committed to therapy that has positively impacted me, and I feel good about where I am now."

Days before the first LIV event last year, Mickelson told Sports Illustrated that he was embarrassed by his "reckless" gambling but insisted his decision to join the Saudi-funded breakaway had nothing to do with financial difficulty.

"My family and I are and have been financially secure for some time," the six-time major winner said.

"My gambling got to a point of being reckless and embarrassing. I had to address it. And I've been addressing it for a number of years. And for hundreds of hours of therapy.

"Gambling has been part of my life ever since I can remember but about a decade ago is when I would say it became reckless. It isn't a threat to me or my financial security. It was just a number of poor decisions."

McIlroy and Mickelson have been involved in a public spat since the American’s high profile switch to LIV Golf last year.

Back in June, Mickelson had a pop at McIlroy on Twitter, where he explained that, should McIlroy have a highly unlikely change of heart and seek a switch to LIV Golf, none of the teams would want to “deal with his bs” – shorthand for bulls**t.

During that weekend’s Memorial Tournament, he had discussed the busy PGA schedule.

"We’ve all been advocating for an off-season,” he said. “It’s very hard to try to play your best golf when you’re really thinking about your swing, so that off-season would be nice to work on your fundamentals. I don’t feel like I had the necessary time to do that.”

Compared to the packed PGA fixture list, the LIV Golf 2023 calendar features just 14 events.

Replying to a video clip of the interview, a tweet on Mickelson’s account read: “As worn out as Mclroy (sic) was after the Masters and his need for an off season, LIV would be perfect for him.

"Problem is I don’t think there’s a (LIV Golf) team that wants him on it because they’d have to deal with all his bs.”

It all comes after McIlroy’s contempt towards Mickelson was perfectly captured after yelling out “f**k you, Phil” at last year’s Tour Championship.

And last year, before LIV Golf became a reality, McIlroy hit out at what he called “naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant” comments from the American.