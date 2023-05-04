Rory McIlroy gives short shrift to Ryder Cup’s latest LIV departures

Rory McIlroy says it's a shame that Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter have passed up the chance to captain Europe — © Getty Images

Rory McIlroy showed minimal sympathy to LIV rebels Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter after they all resigned from the DP World Tour and kissed their Ryder Cup careers goodbye.

The world number three enjoyed an impressive return to action after his self-imposed three-week break to address his mental health by firing a three-under 68 in the Wells Fargo Championship.

“I think it’s a shame, right?” McIlroy said after a round that left him just two shots behind early leaders Kevin Streelman, KH Lee and Taylor Moore on his 34th birthday at Quail Hollow.

“I think it’s a shame that you’ve got the highest points scorer ever in the Ryder Cup and two guys that when they look back on their career, that’s probably going to be at least a big chunk of their legacy is the roles that they have played in the Ryder Cup for Europe.

“For those three guys to not captain Europe one day, it’s a shame.

“But as the DP World Tour said in their statement, at the end of the day, that was their choice, and they knew that these were potentially going to be the consequences of those choices and of those actions, and here we are.”

Seeking his fourth win at Quail Hollow since 2011, McIlroy hit just five fairways but scrambled six times for pars as his only bogey came after a tee shot into the water right at the par-five seventh, his 16th.

“It was nice to get off to a good start,” he said after rolling in an 11-footer for a closing birdie.

“Nice to feel like I played well. I didn’t want to spend my birthday afternoon grinding on the range, so it was nice to play OK.”

Seamus Power was one over through 12 holes but birdied three of his last five for a two-under 69.

At the Italian Open in Rome, European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald echoed McIlroy’s sentiments about Poulter, Garcia and Westwood.

“It’s sad we’ve got to this point, but this was always a possibility,” Donald — was made captain in 2022 after Henrik Stenson was dismissed for joining in the Saudi-backed LIV tour — said, adding that their loss has given him “a little more clarity now”.

“I know they’re not an option to play in or be any part of my team,” he said.

“It is a shame. They’ve got a lot of history when it comes to the Ryder Cup. Ultimately this is their choice, and I wish them well.

"They feel like this was the best choice for them, and now I’ve got choices to make that are best for me.

“There are generational shifts throughout the history of the Ryder Cup and maybe this is one.

“We certainly have plenty of great players to look at and pick from and I’m certainly excited about how everyone has played this year so far.”

France’s Matthieu Pavon shot an eight-under 63 to lead by a shot from Germany’s Max Kieffer in Rome, where Tom McKibbin birdied two of his last three holes for a 70 that left him tied 28th.

John Murphy was 41st after a 71 and Gary Hurley 98th after a 74 while in the UAE Challenge in Abu Dhabi; Conor Purcell’s four-under 67 left him tied second, a shot behind Spain’s Ivan Cantero.

Dermot McElroy was tied 14th after a 70 when play was suspended due to darkness as Paul Dunne shot 72 to share 39th.

Niall Kearney and Stuart Grehan carded 73s to share 56th, but Cormac Sharvin and Ruaidhri McGee with 74s and Jonny Caldwell with a 76 are in danger of missing the cut.