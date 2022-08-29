Rory McIlroy hails PGA Tour as 'best place to play' after shock £15m Tour Championship win at East Lake

Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy has won the end-of-season Tour Championship for the third time in his career, with a sublime fourth round display.

The Holywood man started the final round six shots behind Scottie Scheffler, only to catch and pass the American golfer, carding a score of -21 at East Lake in Atlanta.

McIlroy said: "It feels really nice to have the FedEx Cup back in my hands.

"What a week. What a day. There's one thing I want to say first and that is, I think Scottie deserves at least half of this trophy because he has been fantastic all weekend. He's had an unbelievable season and I actually feel a little bad that I pipped him to the post. He's a hell of a competitor and a hell of a guy.

"I told him, we're 1-1 in Georgia this year. He got the Masters and I got this one.

"I didn't give myself much of a chance teeing-off this morning. But my good play, and a few mistakes by Scottie and things changed very quickly.

"It means an awful lot to win this tournament. I believe in the game of golf and I believe in this tour. The PGA Tour is the best place in the world to play golf.

"This is a proud moment for me but also a proud moment for the Tour. It was two of the best golfers in the world go head-to-head. You can't get that anywhere else. I hope everyone at home enjoyed it."

McIlroy finished one shot clear of Scheffler and Korean Im Sung-Jae, who shared second place. Xander Schauffele and Max Homa shared fourth on -17.

The victory is McIlroy’s 22nd title on the PGA Tour, and his second of 2022 following his success at the Canadian Open. The Northern Irish man will pocket a staggering £15.25m for winning the tour event. He previously won the FedEx Cup in 2016 and 2019.