Rory McIlroy hails 'under control' game after promising opening round at US Open while Graeme McDowell rues back nine bogey run

Rory McIlroy is in contention after round one at the US Open.

Rory McIlroy is hopeful he has reined his game in just in time to challenge for the US Open after a promising opening round shot him right into contention at Winged Foot.

The world number four shot a three under par opening round 67 to get within two of clubhouse leader Justin Thomas and just one behind his old Ryder Cup nemesis Patrick Reed.

The venue is a notorious course that saw Geoff Ogilvy win the trophy on a five over par total the last time it hosted the tournament back in 2006.

Key to taming the beast is finding fairways, which McIlroy did nine times out of 14, and greens, of which he missed just three.

His tied seventh finish last time out at the Tour Championship was his first top 10 in nine starts since the PGA Tour returned from lockdown and, after his opening round at Winged Foot, he was optimistic he has turned something of a corner.

"I feel like most aspects of my game are a little more under control now than they were say a month ago," he said.

"I put the ball in play much more today than I have done in the previous few weeks. That bodes well.

"When I got out of position, I tried to just get myself back in position and play from there. I didn't really take on too much.

"It gives me a little more confidence in my game, maybe a little more commitment with my swing off the tee, not guiding it as much, really being able to free-flow and make good, committed swings.

"Hopefully that sets me up to do that over the next few days."

McIlroy got off to just the start he was after, a long sweeping birdie putt clinging onto the left side of the hole at the par three 10th, his first hole of the day.

It was on the par threes that the Holywood man made his move, making twos at three of the four on the course.

When another long putt dropped at the 18th, his ninth, McIlroy made the turn at -3 but the next two holes proved pivotal to his day and, potentially, his challenge.

Despite having just 122 yards in for his second at the par four first, a pulled approach left him a long way from the hole and when his short par putt was also tweaked left, it was a first drop shot of the day.

How often have we seen one lapse spiral very quickly for McIlroy? Not on this occasion, although he could have been forgiven for fearing a collapse when his drive at the 11th found the fairway bunker.

An impressive up-and-down saved par and he managed to get in from there with level pars to stay in the thick of the action.

It wasn't such a good day for Graeme McDowell, who is in a battle to make the cut after a six over par 76, alongside Open champion Shane Lowry.

A double-bogey at the fourth was tempered as he made the turn just one over par but five unanswered drop-shots on the back nine left the Portrush man with it all to do.

The most telling statistic, at Winged Foot of all venues, was McDowell's failure to hit eight of 14 fairways.

"I missed the 12th fairway, the 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th fairways," he reflected. "I made the mistakes that you just can't make out here really, which is not getting the ball in play off the tee. I've got a lot of work to do tomorrow."

Another to suffer late in his round was Tiger Woods, whose three over par 73 included five birdies. A bogey - double bogey finish did his chances no good at the venue where he missed his first cut in 38 majors as a professional in 2006.

"I did not finish off the round like I needed to," he said. "I made a bunch of putts in the middle part of the round. It seemed like most of my drives on the front nine landed in the fairway and ended up in bad spots, and I tried to stay as patient as possible, and unfortunately just did not finish off my round the way I needed to.

"This is a long marathon of a tournament. There's a lot of different things that can go on."