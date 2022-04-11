Rory McIlroy ‘happiest he’s ever been’ on golf course after stunning final Masters round to finish second

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after holing out from the bunker for a birdie during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Rory McIlroy hailed the most enjoyable day he’s ever had playing golf after he shot a sensational final round 64 to finish second at the Masters.

The 32-year-old started the day ten shots back of the eventual winner Scottie Scheffler but posted a round just one off the course record as he pieced all facets of his game together.

A chip-in at 10 and eagle at 13 were special moments, though the highlight came with his final shot of the tournament. McIlroy holed his bunker shot at 18, throwing away his club in celebration as he got to the clubhouse at seven-under.

It wasn’t to be in terms of winning the Green Jacket, and completing the Grand Slam, as he finished three shots back, but that didn’t stop him having a day to remember.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“It’s what you dream about right? You dream about putting yourself into position,” McIlroy said.

“To play as well as I did today and then to finish like this is absolutely incredible.

“This tournament never ceases to amaze. It’s the happiest I’ve ever been on a golf course.”

McIlroy revealed he knew from the very first hole that he had a low round in him, and he’ll be hoping to recreate that good feeling when he drives up Magnolia Lane in a year’s time.

He said: “I really just wanted to post a number, that was what in my head. I just kept thinking in the morning, ‘why not me?’

“I finally had the conditions where you can get after it. When I birdied one I thought ‘this could be it’.

“I just stayed aggressive and kept hitting good shots and hitting good putts and played smart around Amen Corner and just made my pars and moved on and finished like that.

“I am getting the hang of this place after 14 years of trying and whatever happens, I’ll keep coming back and keep trying.”