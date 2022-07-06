Rory McIlroy hits out at LIV players who want best of both worlds

Golf

Rory McIlroy believes players who have joined the LIV Golf Series should not be allowed to ‘have their cake and eat it’ by playing on other tours at the same time.

The World No.2 was speaking in the aftermath of a potentially pivotal legal challenge in the context of golf’s civil war by Ian Poulter, who won a case allowing him to play in this week’s Scottish Open after his ban from playing on the DP World Tour was overturned.

The Tour announced they would suspend any players who competed in the LIV Series’ event in Portland, Oregon last week, but Poulter will take his place in the field at the Renaissance Club tomorrow after overturning his ban in court.

American star Billy Horschel branded several LIV players as ‘hypocrites and liars’ in his own rant during a media briefing at the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in Co Limerick, and while McIlroy didn’t quite go as far, he did hit out at those who have gone down the legal route after being suspended.

“I think at this stage, if you go over and play on a different tour, then go over and play on a different tour,” said McIlroy, who also confirmed he will play in next year’s Irish Open at The K Club.

“You’re sort of basically leaving all your peers behind to go make more money, which is fine. But just go over there. Don’t try and come back and play over here again.

“This whole having your cake and eating it type thing is what the resentment (stems from) within the (PGA and DP World Tour) membership.

“I understand why guys have gone, especially the guys who are in the latter stages of their career, and if I was in their position I’d seriously have to think about doing the same thing, like I understand.

“It’s the younger guys to me that it’s hard to understand because I feel like they’re losing a few years of their competitive career for monetary reasons.”

Ballymena’s Dermot McElroy, meanwhile, looks well on his way to NI Open success as he opened up a four-shot lead after a five-under 68 in the second round at Castlerock yesterday.

The 28-year-old is at seven-under-par, with Forrest Little amateur Jack McDonnell sitting second at three-under and The K Club’s Conor O’Rourke a further shot back.

Both the men’s winner and runner-up will qualify for the tri-sanctioned ISPS HANDA World Invitational next month, as will the leading female, with England’s Billie-Jo Smith and Wales’ Lea-Anne Bramwell tied at five-over-par.

In the pro-am section, former Ireland international cricketer Kyle McCallan and New Zealand pro Kerry Mountcastle hold a one shot lead going into today’s final round at Galgorm.