Rory McIlroy: I just need to keep putting myself in that position and sooner or later, it’s going to happen

When Pádraig Harrington assessed Rory McIlroy’s US Open chances at halfway, he could see few players denying him his fifth Major title.

Fast-forward 48 hours, when McIlroy was heading down the stretch chasing Wyndham Clark, it was put to Harrington that win or lose it would be a positive that the Co Down man had put his neck on the block yet again.

“Look, guys,” Harrington said, laughing at the thought of benevolence from the media. “You’re gonna hang him if he doesn’t win. There’s nobody not watching this golf who doesn’t think this is Rory’s to win.”

The Dubliner summed up McIlroy’s dilemma on Friday night when he remarked that the World No 3 had putted beautifully for two rounds and was in the perfect position to end his nine-year Major drought.

“He looks like he is putting well and put that on top of him (and his ability) . . . you know if he’s putting nicely and keeping the momentum and holing those putts,” Harrington mused.

“So he’s got momentum in his rounds. Like physically – and this is why all you guys get frustrated because you watch the physical side of it and say, ‘how can’t he win hitting it like that?’ – that only puts the pressure on you.

“You. Still. Have. To. Hole. The. Putts.”

Harrington remains obsessed with ball speed and players who can hit the ball 190 mph in competition. McIlroy is one of many that can achieve those speeds, but the quest is to hit the ball close, chip like God when you miss a green and hole those putts.

“Hitting the golf ball a long way is one thing,” Harrington said. “You’ve got to be the complete player.

“The kid beside me got 200 miles an hour on the range this morning. They’re a dime a dozen. There are plenty of guys who can do it. You’ve got to be a good putter on top of it. And Rory is putting well. He looks to me like he’s had a very easy week to be where he is.”

Alas for McIlroy, the putts dried up over the weekend, and after gaining over four shots on the field on the greens in rounds one and two, he lost more than three shots to the field at the weekend.

In his post-round comments, he admitted he lost the pace of the greens. But just as was suggested to Harrington on Friday, he insisted that by putting his neck on the block yet again, it is only a matter of time before he eventually clinches that fifth Major win.

“Yeah, hung in there all day,” McIlroy said. “You know, got off to the perfect start with a birdie on one. And then, yeah, I mean, I played pretty solid golf. I hit a lot of fairways, I hit a lot of greens.

“I had a good chance on the eighth hole, and I missed that, and then, you know, with a wedge in my hand on 14, you’re looking at least having a birdie putt there and to walk off with six was disappointing.

“So I mean over the course of the day, those are the two shots that I’m really gonna rue. But I felt apart from that, I put in a really good performance.

“I hung in there; I didn’t let my head drop, as I said; I executed my game-plan pretty well. I just didn’t get the putts to drop and hit a lot of sort of edges, and yeah, that was really the story of the day.”

Since he won his fourth Major nearly nine years ago, McIlroy has had 19 top-10 finishes in 33 Major starts. In fact, he’s had a top 10 in half his 58 career Majors – 29.

Sunday’s runner-up finish was the third of his career, but fans of Jack Nicklaus might baulk at comparisons with the ‘Golden Bear’.

“I think you know, my last seven Major championships, I’ve finished in the top 10 six times,” he said. “I’ve had two great chances to win those. It hasn’t quite happened to me.

“But every time these tournaments come up, I seem to be able to find a good enough game to contend, and you know, as I said in there, I’ve just got to keep putting myself in this position.

“You know, Jack won 18 of these things, but he finished second 19 times, and the reason that he won 18 is that he put himself in position so much, and I just need to keep putting myself in that position and sooner or later, it’s going to happen.”

As Harrington said, the frustrating thing for McIlroy and all his supporters is that no matter how well he hits the ball, it all comes down to getting it to disappear into a very small hole under immense pressure.