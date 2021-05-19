Rory McIlroy: I won't snub Olympics again

Rory McIlroy has no plans to pull out of the Olympics again even though coronavirus restrictions will make it feel like a regular PGA Tour stop.

While world No 1 Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott and England’s Lee Westwood have pulled out, the Holywood star still plans to jet out to Tokyo in July.

“It’s certainly not going to be the authentic Olympic experience that you would normally get, but it’s the times that we’re living in, I guess,” McIlroy said ahead of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. “It’s not ideal, but it’s still a good opportunity to do something that I’ve never done before.”

As for his quest for a fifth Major, he insisted he’s a different player to the man who won by eight shots at Kiawah Island in 2012 and doesn’t consider himself the defending champion.

“I think I finished tied 32nd last year in this tournament, so no, I don’t feel like that at all,” said the world No 7 who will begin his quest for his first Major win in nearly seven years alongside Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas.