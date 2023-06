Rory McIlroy in same group as Brooks Koepka for first two rounds of US Open

Rory McIlroy will have a chance to throw down the gauntlet to Major rival Brooks Koepka after they were paired together for the first two rounds of the US Open in Los Angeles.

Koepka passed McIlroy's tally of four Majors when he captured his fifth in the PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

McIlroy, who cancelled his pre-tournament press conference scheduled for Tuesday, is bidding to end a nine-year drought in the game's biggest events.

He has respect for the Floridian, but Koepka has made controversial comments about the Holywood star in the past.

Back in 2019, he said he didn't consider the Irish star a Major rival due to his lack of Major wins in recent years.

"I've been out here for, what, five years," Koepka said. "Rory hasn't won a major since I've been on the PGA Tour. So I just don't view it as a rivalry. I'm not looking at anybody behind me.”

The American signed for LIV Golf in 2022 as he battled injury but he'll be a serious rival for McIlroy at Los Angeles Country Club, where the will be joined by Japan's Hideki Matsuyama in the first tee at 9:54pm on Irish time tomorrow.

Shane Lowry will get the Irish challenge off and running with Justin Thomas, and Tommy Fleetwood at 3:40pm Irish time.

Belfast amateur Matt McClean is paired with West Waterford's Seamus Power and big hitting Kiwi Ryan Fox at 4:35 pm while US Senior Open champion PADRAIG Harrington goes off with Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley from the 10th at 8:59pm Irish time.

What are the tee-times?

All Times PDT (Eight hours behind Irish time)

Thursday (June 15), Hole #1 / Friday (June 16), Hole #10

6:45 a.m. / 12:15 p.m. - (a) Omar Morales, Mexico; Deon Germishuys, South Africa; Jacob Solomon, Auburn, Ala.

6:56 a.m. / 12:26 p.m. - Ryan Gerard, Raleigh, N.C.; Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan; (a) Michael Brennan, Leesburg, Va.

7:07 a.m. / 12:37 p.m. - Hayden Buckley, Tupelo, Miss.; Adam Svensson, Canada; Pablo Larrazabal, Spain

7:18 a.m. / 12:48 p.m. - Carson Young, Anderson, S.C.; Dylan Wu, Medford, Ore.; Roger Sloan, Canada

7:29 a.m. / 12:59 p.m. - Ryo Ishikawa, Japan; Kevin Streelman, Wheaton, Ill.; Matthieu Pavon, France

7:40 a.m. / 1:10 p.m. - Shane Lowry, Republic of Ireland; Justin Thomas, Louisville, Ky.; Tommy Fleetwood, England

7:51 a.m. / 1:21 p.m. - Sungjae Im, Republic of Korea; KH Lee, Republic of Korea; JT Poston, Sea Island, Ga.

8:02 a.m. / 1:32 p.m. - Gary Woodland, Topeka, Kan.; Adam Scott, Australia; Corey Conners, Canada

8:13 a.m. / 1:43 p.m. - Collin Morikawa, La Cañada Flintridge, Calif.; Max Homa, Valencia, Calif.; Scottie Scheffler, Dallas, Texas

8:24 a.m. / 1:54 p.m. - Denny McCarthy, Jupiter, Fla.; Joel Dahmen, Clarkston, Wash.; Adam Hadwin, Canada

8:35 a.m. / 2:05 p.m. - (a) Matthew McClean, Northern Ireland; Seamus Power, Republic of Ireland; Ryan Fox, New Zealand

8:46 a.m. / 2:16 p.m. - Mac Meissner, Dallas, Texas; (a) Barclay Brown, England; Gunn Charoenkul, Thailand

8:57 a.m. / 2:27 p.m. - (a) Alexander Yang, Hong Kong, China; Jesse Schutte, Florence, Ore.; Andy Svoboda, Milford, Conn.

Thursday (June 15), Hole #10 / Friday (June 16), Hole #1

6:45 a.m. / 12:15 p.m. - Berry Henson, La Quinta, Calif.; Ryutaro Nagano, Japan; Hank Lebioda, Ponte Vedra, Fla.

6:56 a.m. / 12:26 p.m. - Michael Kim, Addison, Texas; Jordan Smith, England; (a) Wenyi Ding, People's Republic of China

7:07 a.m. / 12:37 p.m. - Scott Stallings, Oak Ridge, Tenn.; (a) Preston Summerhays, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Lucas Herbert, Australia

7:18 a.m. / 12:48 p.m. - Jens Dantorp, Sweden; Patrick Rodgers, Avon, Ind.; Ryan Armour, Silver Lake, Ohio

7:29 a.m. / 12:59 p.m. - Thomas Pieters, Belgium; Aaron Wise, Jupiter, Fla.; (a) Gordon Sargent, Birmingham, Ala.

7:40 a.m. / 1:10 p.m. - Bryson DeChambeau, Clovis, Calif.; Francesco Molinari, Italy; Tyrrell Hatton, England

7:51 a.m. / 1:21 p.m. - Tom Hoge, Fargo, N.D.; Sergio Garcia, Spain; Sepp Straka, Austria

8:02 a.m. / 1:32 p.m. - Justin Rose, England; Rickie Fowler, Murrieta, Calif.; Jason Day, Australia

8:13 a.m. / 1:43 p.m. - Patrick Reed, The Woodlands, Texas; Matt Kuchar, Jupiter, Fla.; Si Woo Kim, Republic of Korea

8:24 a.m. / 1:54 p.m. - Xander Schauffele, San Diego, Calif.; Viktor Hovland, Norway; Jon Rahm, Spain

8:35 a.m. / 2:05 p.m. - Martin Kaymer, Germany; Stewart Cink, Atlanta, Ga.; (a) Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass.

8:46 a.m. / 2:16 p.m. - David Horsey, England; (a) Brendan Valdes, Orlando, Fla.; Paul Barjon, France

8:57 a.m. / 2:27 p.m. - Jordan Gumberg, Delray Beach, Fla.; Kyle Mueller, Athens, Ga.; (a) Bastien Amat, France

Thursday (June 15), Hole #1 / Friday (June 16), Hole #10

12:15 p.m. / 6:45 a.m. - Brent Grant, Honolulu, Hawaii; Vincent Norrman, Sweden; Charley Hoffman, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.

12:26 p.m. / 6:56 a.m. - Simon Forsström, Sweden; Carlos Ortiz, Mexico; (a) Maxwell Moldovan, Uniontown, Ohio

12:37 p.m. / 7:07 a.m. - Eric Cole, Delray Beach, Fla.; Thriston Lawrence, South Africa; Adam Schenk, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

12:48 p.m. / 7:18 a.m. - Luke List, Augusta, Ga.; Wilco Nienaber, South Africa; Alejandro Del Rey, Spain

12:59 p.m. / 7:29 a.m. - Adrian Meronk, Poland; Harris English, Sea Island, Ga.; Joaquin Niemann, Chile

1:10 p.m. / 7:40 a.m. - Alex Noren, Sweden; Wyndham Clark, Denver, Colo.; Austin Eckroat, Edmond, Okla.

1:21 p.m. / 7:51 a.m. - Kurt Kitayama, Chico, Calif.; Cam Davis, Australia; Russell Henley, Columbus, Ga.

1:32 p.m. / 8:02 a.m. - Cameron Smith, Australia; Sam Bennett, Madisonville, Texas; Matt Fitzpatrick, England

1:43 p.m. / 8:13 a.m. - Billy Horschel, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; Chris Kirk, Athens, Ga.; Brian Harman, Sea Island, Ga.

1:54 p.m. / 8:24 a.m. - Brooks Koepka, West Palm Beach, Fla.; Hideki Matsuyama, Japan; Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland

2:05 p.m. / 8:35 a.m. - Sebastián Muñoz, Colombia; Nick Taylor, Canada; Taylor Montgomery, Las Vegas, Nev.

2:16 p.m. / 8:46 a.m. - Olin Browne Jr., Hobe Sound, Fla.; David Puig, Spain; (a) Karl Vilips, Australia

2:27 p.m. / 8:57 a.m. - Corey Pereira, Cameron Park, Calif.; (a) Isaac Simmons, Huddleston, Va.; JJ Grey, England

Thursday (June 15), Hole #10 / Friday (June 16), Hole #1

12:15 p.m. / 6:45 a.m. - Ross Fisher, England; Nico Echavarria, Colombia; Paul Haley II, Dallas, Texas

12:26 p.m. / 6:56 a.m. - (a) Nick Dunlap, Northport, Ala.; Nick Hardy, Northbrook, Ill.; Sam Stevens, Wichita, Kan.

12:37 p.m. / 7:07 a.m. - Taylor Pendrith, Canada; (a) Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa; Romain Langasque, France

12:48 p.m. / 7:18 a.m. - Andrew Putnam, University Place, Wash.; Victor Perez, France; Abraham Ancer, Mexico

12:59 p.m. / 7:29 a.m. - Phil Mickelson, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.; Padraig Harrington, Republic of Ireland; Keegan Bradley, Woodstock, Vt.

1:10 p.m. / 7:40 a.m. - Mito Pereira, Chile; Emiliano Grillo, Argentina; (a) Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira, Argentina

1:21 p.m. / 7:51 a.m. - Tom Kim, Republic of Korea; Sahith Theegala, Houston, Texas; Cameron Young, Jupiter, Fla.

1:32 p.m. / 8:02 a.m. - Sam Burns, Shreveport, La.; Dustin Johnson, Jupiter, Fla.; Keith Mitchell, Chattanooga, Tenn.

1:43 p.m. / 8:13 a.m. - Tony Finau, Lehi, Utah; Jordan Spieth, Dallas, Texas; Patrick Cantlay, Jupiter, Fla.

1:54 p.m. / 8:24 a.m. - Davis Thompson, St. Simons Island, Ga.; Min Woo Lee, Australia; Justin Suh, Las Vegas, Nev.

2:05 p.m. / 8:35 a.m. - Taylor Moore, Trophy Club, Texas; Mackenzie Hughes, Canada; (a) Ben Carr, Columbus, Ga.

2:16 p.m. / 8:46 a.m. - Patrick Cover, Charlotte, N.C.; (a) David Nyfjäll, Sweden; Frankie Capan III, North Oaks, Minn.

2:27 p.m. / 8:57 a.m. - Austen Truslow, New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; (a) Christian Cavaliere, Katonah, N.Y.; Alex Schaake, Omaha, Neb.

(a): amateur