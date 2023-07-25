Rory McIlroy is positive about what the future holds for golf, says pal G-Mac

Portrush man says last 18 months has been a very emotional time for the star from Holywood

Graeme McDowell has said Rory McIlroy “seemed positive” about what the golfing schedule could look like after the merger between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf.

It comes just over a week after McIlroy said, “if LIV was that last place to play golf on earth, I would retire”.

Portrush golfer McDowell, who joined LIV from the outset, praised McIlroy’s form over the past 18 months while he was passionately defending the PGA Tour, and said it must have been an “emotional drain” for the world number two.

In a shock announcement last month, the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf agreed to merge commercial operations under common ownership.

It followed a year of disruption in the men’s professional game following the launch of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit.

Speaking for the first time since the announcement, McDowell said it is “great” that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) is putting its money into sport, but said it must benefit everybody, and not just the players. Speaking on Outkick’s Don’t @ Me Twitter livestream, McDowell said he has “absolutely no idea” what the future golfing schedule or merger will look like.

“I’ve spoken to various players,” he said. “I’ve spoken to Rory a little bit about it.

“Obviously, he’s passionately defended his turf the last 12 months with the PGA Tour.

“He has been an incredible spokesman for them and played unbelievably well through this journey.

“I can’t believe how much this kid has had on his shoulders from a business and emotion point of view and then proceeded to play some of the most incredible golf of his career.

“He seemed positive about where the schedule could get to. Obviously, he didn’t know either but he had some framework — that seems to be the buzzword right now — of what it’s all going to look like.”

Rory McIlroy

McDowell said he could not believe the quality of golf Holywood star McIlroy has produced during the past 18 months despite facing constant questions from the media on LIV Golf.

“There has to be an emotional drain to what Rory’s gone through the last 18 months, there’s no doubt about that,” he said.

McDowell added: “I watched him at the weekend [at The Open]. Conditions were tough but is everything off the golf course taking a toll on Rory? Who knows? It would be impossible for that not to take some sort of toll on him but has that affected his golf? Who knows?”

Graeme McDowell

McDowell, who previously defended his participation in LIV by claiming golf is a “force for good in the world”, said the PGA Tour, European Tour and LIV Tour may need to be reduced to help with future scheduling.

“To me, they have to dream up the perfect ideal schedule and find out if the best players in the world can make this happen because if they can’t we’re obviously barking up the wrong tree,” he said. “They’re the key. What the best players want is inevitably going to shape this and mould this thing and the rest of the puzzle pieces will fit in around them.

“Thankfully I think the game wins and thankfully I think the fans win, and you get a TV package that is compelling and interesting to watch.”