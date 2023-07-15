Rory McIlroy just one clear in quest for first win at ‘home of golf’

Tyrrell Hatton and Rory McIlroy walk across a bridge after completing the 18th on day three of the Genesis Scottish Open 2023 at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick. Photo credit: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Rory McIlroy faces a tough battle for his first win on Scottish soil after playing his last seven holes in one-over to take a slim one-shot lead over Tom Kim into the final round of the Genesis Scottish Open.

The world number three was superb early on, picking up shots at the first, third, seventh and 10th before mixing a birdie at the 14th with bogeys at the 12th and 15th.

A three-under 67 leaves him a shot clear of Korean star Kim, who also shot 67, on 13-under par.

With Tommy Fleetwood and Brian Harman just two shots behind and Shane Lowry lurking only three behind in a tie for fifth with world number one Scottie Scheffler after a 65, it promises to be a difficult Sunday for Mcllroy with high winds forecast and 16 players within five shots of the lead.

"I played very well again, especially probably the first 11 holes," McIlroy told Sky Sports. "And then you know there was a couple of squirrely shots in there just sort of when the wind got up.

"It started to get pretty gusty the last few holes, but overall again, really solid. Kept giving myself looks and holed a couple of good ones, missed a couple of short ones, but you know, overall, still a great round of golf and (I'm) right where I want to be going into tomorrow."

McIlroy heads the field for strokes gained off the tee and from tee to green after finding a little swing key during the Travelers Championship, the week after finishing second in the US Open.

"It was just a tiny little thing in the takeaway that I got at the Travelers, and it's just a nice way to initiate my swing and sort of gets me on the right path and in the right line going back, and you know, it seems to be working," he said.

As for his hopes of winning in Scotland for the first time, he added: "I am excited. I've had plenty of opportunities to win in Scotland and haven't quite got the job done.

"You know, three Opens, two at St Andrews and one at Carnoustie and a ton at the Dunhill Links, so it's a great opportunity to win in Scotland. I'd love to.

"It is the home of golf and you know, we come back and we play here a lot. It would be lovely to pick up a trophy and in your homeland."

McIlroy added: "I feel like I've left a few out there over the last couple of days, but at the same time, at least the last few holes, it was quite tricky conditions.

"I played well. It's been a good three days and looking forward to obviously being in the final group tomorrow and seeing how my game holds up under that sort of pressure.”

Asked of he was disappointed he was not further ahead, he said: "No, not really. I'm still in a really good position. As I said, I feel like I've left a few out there but I mean, it's hard to be disappointed when you're in the lead going into the final day. I'll certainly take it.”

High winds are forecast for Sunday but McIlroy is not making a specific game plan.

"Just take it as it comes, really. It looks like it's going to be really, really windy, so just try and control my ball flight as best as I can.

"It's going to be tough for everyone, just have to remember that, and stick in and try to get it done.”

Lowry made three birdies and an eagle from 25 feet at the 10th to race to five-under after 11 holes before sandwiching birdies at the 16th and 17th between bogeys at the 15th and 18th for his 65.

"I'm pretty happy with where I sit going into tomorrow," Lowry said. "It's going to be some strong winds. It's going to be tough scoring tomorrow.

"I knew I needed to go out today and shoot a good score to put myself in position. Obviously, we all know who is at the top of the leaderboard, so it's not going to be easy.

"But I'll give it a go tomorrow and see what happens."

Lowry opened with a rusty one-over 71 but has since made an eagle and 12 birdies in 36 holes to get to within three shots of McIlroy and to the top of the putting statistics.

Ranked 76th in the FedExCup standings with only the top 70 after the Wyndham Championship making the first playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, he's projected to move into the top 60 with The Open still to come.

"Yeah, a very slow start," Lowry said of his opening 71. "Didn't play great on Thursday, and just found something in the middle of the round yesterday and got it going.

"It was nice. I've been rolling a few putts in, which is always nice. Some lovely stuff over the last few days, and you know, plenty of confidence builders to take into The Open next week.

"But obviously first and foremost tomorrow, I'd love to go out and give myself a chance to win this tournament. It's obviously a huge tournament for us in Europe and one that I would love to add my name to.

"Yeah, just go out and take on the wind and see what happens and try and shoot the best score I can."

Pádraig Harrington believes his hopes of a seventh Ryder Cup appearance rest on this week and next week's Open Championship.

But could only add a level par 70 to rounds of 67 and 66 to fall back to tied 18th on seven-under-par.