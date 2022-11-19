Rory McIlroy keen to achieve elusive double after roaring into contention going into final round of DP World Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy says he has his sights set on ending a great year by securing top spot in the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai after bringing himself back into contention at the season-ending Tour Championship in the United Arab Emirates.

The World No.1 posted seven birdies and an eagle on his way to a third round 65 on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Estates in Dubai to leave him just three shots off leader Jon Rahm heading into the final round.

Spain’s Rahm, who is going for his second Order of Merit title, fired a 65 of his own on Saturday to set the pace at 15-under-par, one shot clear of US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick.

But it is McIlroy who is looming largest in the Spaniard’s rearview mirror at 12-under-par, and the Holywood man is excited to get the chance to do a double that, despite his worldwide exploits, he has yet to achieve.

The 33-year-old has already secured this season’s FedEx Cup for finishing top of the Order of Merit on the PGA Tour and could do the double for the first time if he also won the Race to Dubai on Sunday.

Despite winning both titles three times previously in his career, McIlroy has never won both simultaneously, and he is intent on rectifying that with a big finish on Sunday.

"It’s really cool that I’ve got to the stage in this game as a pro and I’m still trying to do things for the first time," he said. “If I’m able to go out there tomorrow and shoot a good score and get the job done, it would be a really nice way to end what’s been a great year.”

Were the tournament to end right now, McIlroy would achieve his goal as finishing tied-fourth – where he is at present – would be good enough to see him end the year atop the Race to Dubai standings.

However, he has his sights set higher than that as he wants to end the season with the win at the DP World Tour Championship as well, and he has given himself every chance after his third round 65.

Bogeys at the first and third were the only two blemishes on an exemplary scorecard on day three – the highlight of which was an eagle at the par-five second – and he is now 11-under-par for his last 21 holes after a blistering birdie-birdie-eagle finish to his second round.

"It's been a little better!" he laughed of his last 21 holes compared to his first 33, which he played in just one-under.

“I felt the last three holes yesterday could really kick start a little bit of momentum for me and I’ve brought that into today.

"I’ve played so many times on this golf course I know how to shoot low scores and how to make birdies, it was just a matter of getting out of myself and over the last 21 holes it’s been a lot better. I just need to continue to put the ball in play off the tee and I’ll have chances from there.

"Didn’t get off to a great start with bogey at the first but hit two quality shots and was able to make eagle at the second to bounce back from that. Overall, I just hit it on the fairway a lot more today and that made a huge difference as I was able to get control of my approach shots, hit them close and make some easy birdies.”

Rahm signed for seven birdies in a bogey-free 65 to hit the top of the leaderboard with one round to play, the former US Open champion setting the target at 15-under, with current US Open champion Fitzpatrick carding a 70 to assume his position as both Rahm’s closest challenger just one shot behind at 14-under and also McIlroy’s closest challenger in the Race to Dubai as he is projected to move up to second.

Sweden’s Alex Noren posted a four-under 68 to claim solo third at 13-under, with England’s Tyrrell Hatton having a relatively poor day in signing for only a 72 but he is still in the mix alongside McIlroy at 12-under.

It was a tougher day for Offaly’s Shane Lowry, however, as five birdies and four bogeys led to a 71 in Dubai, which has him down in a share of 21st at two-under-par, and he is projected to finish ninth in the Race to Dubai.