Rory McIlroy laments ‘mental errors’ after frustrating finish at The Open

It was a case of déjà vu for a tired Rory McIlroy at Royal St George’s, who joked that levl-par seemed to be his speciality as he ended his Open Championship with 17 birdies and the same number of dropped shots to finish even for a share of 46th place.

The World No.11 had a fourth day filled with thrilling birdies and agonising bogeys as he ended his week with a one-over 71, which left him 15 shots off winner Collin Morikawa, who won by two strokes from Jordan Spieth.

Morikawa added the Claret Jug to the Wanamaker Trophy he won last year with a bogey-free four-under 66 to overhaul overnight leader Louis Oosthuizen in his final round, and not only claimed his second Major in just eight starts but also became the first player to win two Majors in his first appearances at the respective events.

But while it was more joy for the American, it was more frustration for McIlroy, who picked up four birdies but also three bogeys and a double bogey to record his only over-par round of the tournament to finish.

“If you want someone to shoot even-par for you for a week, I’m your man,” he joked through gritted teeth.

“There are a lot of birdies in there but a lot of bogeys, too. I think it’s just more the bogey avoidance and the mental errors (I need to improve), because I’ve made 17 birdies this week, which is more than enough to challenge to win this golf tournament.

“It’s just I make too many mistakes, and that’s the part that I need to try to get right. Whether that’s trying to be a little too aggressive from bad spots or putting myself in bad spots to begin with, but it’s just a matter of trying to iron out the mistakes.

“There is enough good stuff in there to contend at these tournaments, but I’m just not allowing myself to do that with some of the mistakes I’m making.”

2019 champion Shane Lowry put up a valiant defence at Royal St George’s, battling back from a bogey-bogey start on Thursday to finish tied-12th at six under, while European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington finished four over for the tournament.

Despite his weariness at having finished down the leaderboard after another mixed week, McIlroy was more upbeat about the prospect of The Open returning to Royal Portrush in 2025.

The Major was played on Northern Irish shores for the first time since 1951 two years ago to acclaim from players, pundits and spectators alike as record crowds poured into the Dunluce Links, and DUP politician Ian Paisley Jr, speaking on Saturday, all but confirmed that the tournament will be back there four years from now.

“It’s great. It’s a lot sooner than I thought it would be back. It’s only six years, with one year missed. That’s great,” said McIlroy, who missed the cut by one shot at the 2019 tournament.

“If that’s the case I’m really looking forward to that. 2022 is nearly upon us, so 2025 is not too far away. Something to look forward to.”

He added on his first hole calamity two years ago, when he took a quadruple-bogey eight: “I’ll try to cut that first hole score in half and go from there, see where that takes us!”

Lowry, who won the tournament two years ago for his first Major title, concurred, adding: “It’d be amazing. I’m very biased but it’s the best Open I’ve ever played in!

“Any player that I’ve spoken to loved their week in Portrush and thinks the course is amazing. I think The Open deserves to go back there. Hopefully it’s sooner rather than later that I can go back and give it another crack there.”

It was a solid title defence at Royal St George’s for Lowry, who had a tied-12th result after a one-under 69 in his final round saw him finish the week six-under overall and nine back of Morikawa.

The World No.44 has delivered in big events this year, having also finished tied-fourth at the PGA Championship, eighth at the Players Championship and in the top-10 at both the RBC Heritage and Memorial.

With the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits coming up in a couple of months, and Harrington the European captain, Lowry is hoping his form will be enough to have him automatically in the team without needing a favour from his fellow countryman.

“I’m just doing my best to try and make sure Padraig doesn’t have a headache come September. I’m doing what I can to make the team and, if I’m not, hopefully I’m playing well enough to deserve a (captain’s) pick,” added the Clara man.

“I think I’ve played great in big tournaments this year. The Masters (where he finished tied-21st) I wasn’t far away, the PGA I was close, the Players I had a really good week there and I’ve been here this week and I’ve been pretty close as well, so I think my performances have been pretty good.

“I think I played some of my best golf of the year this week. It was such a big pressure week and I put pressure on myself to do well these weeks, and I’m really happy how I performed.

