Rory McIlroy launches new ‘tech-infused’ stadium golf competition as part of new venture with Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods at the launch of their new company TMRW Sports

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods will spearhead a new ‘tech-infused’ golf competition called TGL in partnership with the PGA Tour, which will begin in January 2024.

The competition is set to see six teams of three PGA Tour golfers go head-to-head in a shortened format within a stadium-like setting which combines technology with a short-game complex.

Described as a “first-of-its-kind experience for golf” with a “high-energy, greenside fan experience”, there will be 15 regular season matches held in a two-hour window on a Monday night, followed by Semi-Finals and a Final.

Every shot will be broadcast live, however no broadcaster has been confirmed for the event yet, although it would be surprising if there weren't multiple copanies interested in carrying it.

McIlroy and Woods are the first two players signed up to compete, with the pair expected to be on separate teams, while it is likely that some of the top players in the world will also come on board.

“I have the utmost respect for the game of golf, and the TGL, while rooted in the traditions of the game, is taking a bold step into the increasingly tech-fueled future of sports,” commented McIlroy.

"TGL will tap into the appeal of team golf within an exciting, fan-friendly environment, comparable to sitting courtside at an NBA game. TGL will widen the appeal of golf to younger and more diverse fans and serve as another avenue to introduce people to the game I love.”

The move is the first venture undertaken by McIlroy and Woods’ new business partnership TMRW Sports, which was established last week following discussions between several high-profile players on the future of the PGA Tour.

The company, according to its website, is “focused on harnessing technology to build progressive approaches in sports, media, and entertainment to create new pathways for the next generation to enjoy sports”.

TGL is designed to complement a sweeping new reform of the PGA Tour in light of the threat it has faced by LIV Golf, with commissioner Jay Monahan revealing a raft of changes ahead of this weekend’s season-ending Tour Championship.

A group of the world’s top golfers have committed to playing in 20 events next season, including the four Majors, the Players Championship and 12 “elevated” events which are yet to be revealed, with players adding three more beyond that to their schedules.

Other changes have seen the Player Impact Programme extended from 10 players to 20, with purses also increasing at the “elevated” events to an average of $20m and players receiving $5,000 to cover travel expenses if they miss the cut at an event.

"Our top players are firmly behind the Tour, helping us deliver an unmatched product to our fans, who will be all but guaranteed to see the best players competing against each other in 20 events or more throughout the season," said Monahan.

Monahan also doubled down on his stance that players who have defected to LIV will not be allowed to return to the PGA Tour, confirming their suspensions will not be lifted.