Rory McIlroy left with uphill battle at PGA Championship after tee-shot struggles

Rory McIlroy could be forgiven for having a flashback to the final round of the 2018 Masters after he carved his opening drive miles right in the water and went on to open with a three-over 75 in the US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.

The Ocean Course is an intimidating beast, even for the man who hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy there in 2012. But McIlroy was never totally comfortable with the driver after that, hitting only seven fairways and just nine greens to end the day six shots behind Norway’s Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Aaron Wise and playing partner Brooks Koepka, who shot three-under 69s to lead by a shot from Cameron Tringale, Scotland’s Martin Laird and defending champion Collin Morikawa.

There is no escaping the fact that McIlroy has struggled in the opening rounds of Majors since the most recent of his four wins seven years ago and is now 35 over for his last 24 attempts, going 75-76-75 for his last three Major starts alone.

He can get back into the mix if he can break par this afternoon. But that’s a huge ‘if’ on the evidence of his answers to a stern examination yesterday.

The Co Down man was forced to rely heavily on his short game just to keep his round going. But while he got up and down for par four times in five holes on that tough stretch into the wind from the 14th to the 18th and turned in level par, he missed two putts inside 6ft in a three-over-par nine, leaving an uphill task in what will likely be even more challenging afternoon conditions today.

He was fortunate at his opening hole, the 441-yard 10th, that he got to drop on a piece of sand flattened by a buggy tyre and fortunate again that while he slightly thinned his third from a waste bunker at the back of the green, it rolled back off a backstop and finished 5ft away, allowing him to brush in the putt for bogey.

Koepka carded a brilliant 69 as McIlroy ended outside the top 100 alongside the other member of the threeball, the World No.2 Justin Thomas, as only 15 players in the morning wave broke par and the field averaged 74.5.

“It’s a Major,” said Koepka, who has been struggling with a knee injury. “I’m going to show up. I’m ready to play. I don’t need to be 100% to be able to play well.”

The two-time PGA winner hit just five fairways but still managed to make six birdies.

“I love it when it’s difficult. I think that’s why I do so well in the Majors,” Koepka said. “I just know mentally I can grind it out.”

McIlroy battled too, and after that initial mistake at the 10th, he two-putted the par-five 11th and rolled in an 18-footer for another birdie at the 12th.

But while he got up and down for pars at the 14th, 15th, 17th and 18th, he bogeyed the par-five 16th where he lost his lay up well right in a sandy area.

He hacked out, pitched to 9ft but missed for par and went on to bogey the first two holes on the front nine.

Two over for the round, he was anxious to get a shot back at the par-three fifth but chased a 25-footer 6ft past and missed the return.

While he replied in style, firing a wedge to 12ft to set up a birdie three at the sixth, he completed a hat-trick of bogeys on the par-fives, driving 350 yards into seagrass at the seventh, where after hacking back into play, he pulled his third into sand and missed a five-footer for par.