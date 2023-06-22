Rory McIlroy lights up Travelers Championship with stunning first round hole-in-one

Rory McIlroy in action during the first round of the Travelers' Championship

Not everything has gone Rory McIlroy’s way in the opening round of the Travelers’ Championship at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut, but the eighth hole certainly did!

Reaching the par-three at one-over-par and struggling to hole a putt, the World No.3 was able to keep the putter in the bag as he holed out from 214 yards for a brilliant hole-in-one.

McIlroy was clearly delighted with his shot, raising his arms aloft as the crowd went wild, embracing playing partners Tom Kim and Viktor Hovland before sharing a high five with caddy Harry Diamond.

It is McIlroy’s first ace on the PGA Tour and only his second in a professional event after he aced the par-three 15th at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in January 2015.

Recently the Holywood man was on the other end of a memorable hole-in-one when playing partner PGA professional Michael Block holed out during the final round of the U.S. PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

Now one-under-par after eight holes in Connecticut, McIlroy is chasing down leader Keegan Bradley who opened with an eight-under 62, but he has momentum on his side after that hole-in-one.

