Rory McIlroy may represent Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games with golf added to the roster for Victoria 2026

Rory McIlroy will have the opportunity to represent his native Northern Ireland at Victoria 2026 after golf was added to the Commonwealth Games roster.

Golf, BMX and coastal rowing will be part of the Games for the first time in Australia, while shooting will make a return after it was omitted from Birmingham 2022.

The inclusion of golf and shooting is good news for Team Northern Ireland, who won a record 18 medals – including seven golds – in Birmingham this summer.

The introduction of golf raises the tantalising prospect of four-time major winner McIlroy representing Northern Ireland on the world stage.

The Holywood man competed for Ireland at the Olympics in Tokyo last year, but that will not prevent him from representing Northern Ireland in Australia 2026.

It may prove to be a logistical challenge for McIlroy, however. Victoria 2026 will close on March 26, just two weeks before The Masters at Augusta is scheduled to be played. McIlroy prefers to be based in the USA in the build up to the first major of the year.

Other Northern Irish golfers who may represent Northern Ireland in Victoria include major winner Graeme McDowell, Newtownards man Jonathan Caldwell, Stephanie Meadow and Olivia Mehaffey.

The return of shooting is also a major boost for Northern Ireland’s medal hopes in Victoria. Team NI has won an impressive 14 Commonwealth Games medals, including five golds, at shooting. The sport has featured at every Games since 1966 apart from 1970 and 2022.

In Victoria, athletes will compete across 20 sports, featuring 26 disciplines, while there are nine fully integrated Para sports.

There are also plans to add para disciplines in golf, coastal rowing and the cycling road race, with talks ongoing over whether this will be possible.

Commonwealth Games Federation president Dame Louise Martin said: "We are thrilled to confirm the sport programme for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with the additional sports proposed by Victoria 2026 completing an exciting and diverse line-up.

"The Games are set to be competitive and action-packed, featuring an extensive, fully integrated Para sport programme, the debuts of coastal rowing, golf and BMX, the return of shooting and the scintillating 3x3 basketball."