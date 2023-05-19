Rory McIlroy named as the richest young person in NI

But fortunes built by Belfast-born entrepreneur and Ballyedmond family outstrip golfer’s wealth

Rory McIlroy has been named the richest sportsperson in the UK under the age of 35 and the richest young person in Northern Ireland.

According to the Sunday Times Rich List, the Co Down golfer is worth £200m.

He boosted his £60m in earnings from the fairways with huge sponsorship deals by big names such as Nike.

The 34 year-old also founded the tech-focused TMRW Sports with his fellow professional golfer Tiger Woods last year.

It is launching the TGL golf league next year.

McIlroy is currently ranked as the third best golfer in the world, having started the year in the number one spot.

He is joining the 105th US PGA Championship, the second men’s major of the season, on Thursday, with the tournament held at the famous Oak Hill Country Club in upstate New York.

Entrepreneur Stephen Fitzpatrick, who was born in Belfast, is named as the richest person in Northern Ireland on the list.

He founded the energy business Ovo, which helps households become more environmentally friendly by taking steps to reduce their bills and their carbon footprint.

His wealth is estimated at £2.212bn, up £872m from last year, although the value of shares in his flying taxi venture have plummeted.

Mr Fitzpatrick also owned the Manor Formula One team for a time.

Lady Ballyedmond and her family are second on Northern Ireland’s rich list, with wealth estimated at £1.05bn, down £197m from last year.

Her late husband, Eddie Haughey, set up the pharmaceutical firm Norbrook.

He was one of four people to die in a helicopter accident in Norfolk in 2014.

Third on the list is Martin Naughton and family, of the household appliance manufacturer Glen Dimplex, which was founded 49 years ago in Newry.

The Times estimates their wealth at £850m — £50m more than during last year.

A new entry this year are traders Robert and William Barnett and family, with an estimated fortune of £525m.

Belfast-based W&R Barnett has storage, grain-dealing and packaging arms.

Robert is the chairman of the family-owned business.

Making up the top five is another new entry, Michael Loughran and family. Their Cookstown fuel distribution business, LCC, is worth £500m.

Sunday Times Rich List compiler Robert Watts said: “This year’s Sunday Times Rich List shows a golden period for the super-rich is over.

“For the first time in 14 years, we’ve seen the number of UK billionaires fall.

“Two years ago, we raised concerns about an unsettling boom in the fortunes of the very wealthy that continued unchecked during the political instability around Brexit and the pandemic.

“This is not a crash, but there are household names who have lost vast sums over the past year.

“The bursting of the tech bubble, the end of rock-bottom interest and the jitters creeping through the banking industry have all taken their toll.

“The super-rich don’t exist in a vacuum.

“Many small investors lost money in some of their overblown stock market floats.

Many people also work for their businesses.

“Financial losses for billionaires can have implications for us all.”

Overall, the richest 350 people in the UK this year are worth an estimated £796.459bn.

Manchester United bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the second-richest person in the UK, according to the rich list, which puts his wealth at almost £30bn.

Mr Ratcliffe, the chief executive of the INEOS chemicals company, has made a bid to take a controlling stake in the football club.

He faces stiff competition from the Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim, who made a fourth, improved bid to buy 100% of Manchester United earlier this week.

That was interpreted as an attempt to seize the initiative from his rival, whose bid is reported to be structured to allow two members of the Glazer family, which currently owns the club, to keep a combined 20% in it.

Ratcliffe, born in Failsworth, Greater Manchester, was ranked 27th on the 2022 Sunday Times Rich List, with an estimated wealth of £6.075bn.

He jumped up to second in the latest, with wealth estimated at £29.688bn, an increase of almost 400% in 12 months.