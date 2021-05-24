Rory McIlroy needs consistency as PGA Championship finish was a real aberration

It started with a bogey and ended with a bogey, Rory McIlroy’s hopes of adding a fifth Major to his trophy cabinet finishing with a whimper.

With a slice right into the water off the tee with his opening tee shot on Thursday he got under way and, after failing to make up and down, he finished with a putt for five at the par-four 18th at Kiawah Island to quietly conclude his PGA Championship at five-over-par.

Normally you can delve into the stats and work out where it went wrong, but the base scores aren’t overly pretty reading either, in all honesty. Rounds of 75, 72, 74 and 72 — not a single one of them under par.

Nine years ago McIlroy was the King of Kiawah, romping to an eight-shot win over nearest challenger David Lynn. On this occasion, he didn’t even factor into the equation on Sunday.

That’s the biggest frustration for any elite golfer on the Sunday of a Major championship, especially McIlroy, who prides himself on performing in the biggest events — at least being in the mix down the stretch, if not winning the tournament himself.

But in South Carolina, by the time the 32-year-old was packing up his equipment and preparing to head home to wife Erica and daughter Poppy, the final group of Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka hadn’t even been announced on the first tee.

It has almost passed most people by how much of an aberration this result is for McIlroy at a Major. While many think his dip in form post-lockdown to the end of last month was dramatic, he was still good enough to finish tied-eighth in the US Open and then tied-fifth at a rare November Masters last year.

So what happened this time? Did the weight of expectation rest too heavily on his shoulders? After all, this was probably the first Major he had been considered as a favourite since Royal Portrush, courtesy of that win at Quail Hollow two weeks ago.

It seems unlikely that is the case, though. Don’t forget, McIlroy has been working with Dr Bob Rotella recently, and the world renowned sports psychologist, who is adept at coaxing the best out of his clients, would have had the Holywood man on top of his mental game.

Then, has the PGA simply become his ‘bogey’ Major as he’s finished in the top-10 only once since he won it in 2014? Again unlikely, a player of McIlroy’s calibre wouldn’t accept that as an excuse for not performing on a stage as big as this.

Attention, then, will naturally turn to his performance with the club. His work with Pete Cowen has already yielded results at Quail Hollow, but questions will be raised off the back of the last four day whether his Wells Fargo triumph was just a flash in the pan or the start of a resurgence.

Most of the focus will be drawn primarily to the par-five play, and rightly so. Playing the four longest holes in three-over-par for the week is akin to handing your rivals free shots before you’ve even started your round.

McIlroy, as one of the longest hitters on Tour, would naturally be looking to capitalise on the par-fives at the Ocean Course — none of them are overly punishing holes — but instead submitted to them tamely.

That left him playing catch-up elsewhere on the course and he was never able to do so as the facets of his game which spearheaded his Wells Fargo charge two weeks ago abandoned him.

The putting, which had markedly improved at Quail Hollow, was poor, the World No.9 – having dropped two places after the weekend - losing 0.75 shots to the rest of the field on the green per day. Costly misses, most of them from short-range, were momentum stallers when he needed them most.

The driving, so often his most potent weapon, let him down more than just off the 10th tee on Thursday morning. McIlroy ranked 75th in strokes gained off the tee, gaining just 0.06 shots on the rest of the field per day.

That is why, instead of teeing off late on Sunday, he was leaving Kiawah Island early.

So if Major No.5 is to arrive, the earliest it will come is at next month’s US Open. In between then, McIlroy will head to the Memorial Tournament and a good bounceback performance would be just the ticket.

He still needs to find the consistency that other players have shown in the meantime. McIlroy hasn’t finished in the top-10 in three consecutive events since early 2020, and gathering some momentum to prove that he is receiving some long-lasting results from his work with Cowen and Rotella rather than just making short-term gains would be a massive confidence boost.

Becoming a consistent challenger will be the main focus for the Ulsterman and, while this wasn’t the greatest step in the right direction, it is another week to learn from as he tries to reclaim his place at the top.

And, after all, regardless of how he played this week, he can still be called the King of Kiawah.