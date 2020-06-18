Rory McIlroy not 'comfortable' on tight Harbour Town links as back nine revival helps disappointing opening round

Rory McIlroy endured a frustrating start at the RBC Heritage on a course he hasn't played since 2009.

Rory McIlroy admitted the Harbour Town Golf Links presents a tricky problem for the world number one after he had to produce a closing nine revival to even card a one over par 72 in his opening round at the RBC Heritage.

Starting on the 10th, McIlroy struggled to a three over par opening nine before managing to arrest the slide with two birdies on the way in.

So much for Nick Faldo’s criticism last weekend that unravelling rounds present ‘too much frustration’ for the County Down star to cope with.

Nevertheless, he’s well aware that his partial recovery only papers over cracks in his game – most surprisingly off the tee.

In what is a narrow course, McIlroy struggled to find his normal rhythm, finding rough or trees well wide of the fairways on five occasions.

“I'm sort of missing my three wood left and missing my driver right,” he explained.

“If you're in any way in two minds what to do off the tees around here and get a little bit sort of guidey, it can bite you.

“I got a little better towards the end and hit some decent tee shots but I’m going to work on it a little bit this afternoon and see if I can straighten it out.”

On his disappointing first nine, McIlroy hit just three greens and four of seven fairways.

It was from one of those wayward tee-shots that his first bogey of the day arrived at the 11th, his second, although it could ultimately be put down to a poor chip.

The same could be said of his drop shot at the ninth, his poorly-played pitch failing to reach the green.

In between, it was questionable course management that cost him at the par five 15th, an attempted wood out of the trees only finding more trouble and eventually resulting in a bogey six.

If ever there was a time to grind, it was then and McIlroy responded with seven greens in regulation on the way home.

A neat up and down from the greenside bunker on the short par five fifth was followed by a bonus 30 foot birdie putt on his last hole of the day to haul McIlroy back to one over par.

He last played at the South Carolina course back in 2009, when he finished two over par in a tie for 58th, level par his best round of the week back then.

“I just can remember not being that comfortable around here in 2009, and it's still sort of the same,” he said. “I just wasn't as committed today as I need to be around here.

“Once you do get it in play, you can give yourself plenty of chances.”

Ian Poulter did just that as he carded a flawless seven under par 64.

Jordan Spieth finished two behind the Englishman despite a triple bogey seven on the 12th, his third hole of the day, featuring a drive out of bounds and a three putt.

He would bounce back with a birdie two at the next and come home in just 29 shots on a closing nine that consisted of two pars and seven birdies.

Graeme McDowell and Open Champion Shane Lowry were amongst the afternoon starters.