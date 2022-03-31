Rory McIlroy on Tiger Woods’ ‘phenomenal’ prospect of Masters return as Holywood star happy to ‘mix up’ Augusta prep

Rory McIlroy believes Tiger Woods playing at next week’s Masters would be “phenomenal” for the game of golf.

Woods set Twitter ablaze on Tuesday when his private jet was tracked landing at Augusta’s regional airport, and it was quickly confirmed that he walked 18 holes at Augusta National, sparking debate over whether the former World No.1 will tee it up at the first Major of the year.

If he did so, it would be a miraculous recovery for the 46-year-old, who only 14 months ago was involved in a near-fatal car accident that left him needing surgery on open fractures.

Woods made a limited return at the PNC Championship in December, playing alongside son Charlie, but teeing it up at a Major would be a huge step up, especially given he hasn’t played a truly competitive round of golf since the 2020 Masters.

But McIlroy believes if this is indeed a genuine attempt at a comeback from the 15-time Major champion then it would only be a positive thing.

“I think for golf and for The Masters and for everyone, to have Tiger there would be phenomenal. I think it just adds to the event,” said McIlroy.

“Anything Tiger Woods does in the game of golf is heightened whenever he’s there. It would be awesome for him to be there.

“He was there yesterday, obviously, and he’s trying to see what he can do. Obviously no one knows but him if he can make it around and if he believes he can compete.”

McIlroy has changed up his own preparation for this year’s Masters by sitting out last week’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and, instead, playing this week’s Valero Texas Open.

The World No.9 was himself at Augusta on Monday taking an early look at the course before heading to TPC San Antonio, and he hopes that approach will pay dividends as he tries to complete the career Grand Slam.

He found it beneficial to get a look at the changes to Augusta, in particular at the par-four 11th and par-five 15th, as well as some new green complexes, and he hopes playing stroke play heading into The Masters will be more beneficial than match play.

“It was good to be (at Augusta), good to see the place. At least coming into this event and playing this week, I don’t feel like there’s a rush to get there next week and cram and prepare. I feel like I’ve already done most of my work, which is a nice feeling,” he added.

“I don’t want to make this week all about Augusta, I still want to be here and compete and try to win this golf tournament. I just wanted to mix it up and I’m glad to be back.”