Rory McIlroy on why his timing ‘sucks’ after shooting 66 to tie the lead at Hero World Challenge

Rory McIlroy is right in contention at the year-ending Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy has explained why the timing of his promising form “sucks” after he tied the round one lead at the Hero World Challenge.

The world number eight shot a six under par Thursday 66 to join Daniel Berger and Abraham Ancer in first spot at Tiger Woods’ year-ending tournament.

It follows his CJ Cup win in October, which he says “came out of nowhere”, and joint sixth place finish at last month’s DP World Tour Championship.

Speaking after his round, McIlroy reiterated his long-held view that he “turned a corner” on the final day of the Ryder Cup, when he beat Xander Schauffele 3&2 in the singles.

However, with the close season all-but upon us and McIlroy ready for Christmas with daughter Poppy, he admitted that his timing for such a rejuvenation could have been better.

“It sucks,” he said. “I wish it was the end of March.

“But it's still been a long year and I've always enjoyed Christmastime, and especially this will be Poppy's second Christmas and at least she's at an age now where she sort of understands and that will be fun. I want to be totally engaged in that and be present for that.

“I wish it was a different time of the year the way I'm playing, but there's no reason why I can't pick up again in January and keep playing the way I'm playing.

"I'm still going to keep myself ticking over these next few weeks, I'm not going to completely shut the clubs away for a few weeks. Maybe two or three times a week I'll get out there and play and practice, just maybe not take a complete break like I've done before because my game's in good shape and I want to keep it there.”

McIlroy recorded eight birdies, with a double bogey at the par-five ninth the only blemish on his card.

It threatened to derail his round, but a sensational five-under 31 back nine rescued his day and has him as one of the men to catch after 18 holes.

As McIlroy admitted himself, his par-five play will need work if he is to seriously challenge over the weekend, as evidenced by the double, although he did improve that on his back nine by birdieing both of the par fives.

In the penultimate group to tee off, the Holywood man knew he needed to match the players ahead of him who were already producing low scores, and he did so by reaching three under by the fifth, birdieing the second, fourth and fifth.

However, his round looked to have hit the buffers when that double bogey came at the ninth, dropping him back to one under and well off the pace.

But as far as bouncebacks go, he couldn’t have asked for better. Back-to-back birdies dropped at 10 and 11 before a superb chip-in for eagle at the par-four 14th and another birdie at the 15th got him up to six under and in a share of the lead.

It looked like the lead trio would actually end the day one shot back as Justin Thomas birdied three consecutive holes on his back nine to reach seven under, but a double bogey on the 18th after he needed to drop from a bush saw him finish five under.

Ancer had seven birdies and one bogey in his 66 to share the lead with McIlroy, while Berger carded five birdies in his first seven holes before adding an eagle, a birdie and two bogeys on his back nine.