Rory McIlroy out of the mix in Tennessee despite raising game in second round of WGC

It was better from Rory McIlroy on day two of the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, but the Holywood man is still well adrift of the leaders in Tennessee heading into the weekend.

The 32-year-old shot a four-under 66 at TPC Southwind to get back to two under for the week, but that’s 11 shots adrift of Harris English, who has a two-shot lead over Australia’s Cameron Smith.

McIlroy did keep the mistakes off his scorecard in his second round, dropping just one shot on his way to his 66 and adding five birdies around it, including two in his last three holes.

The World No.12 birdied his first hole but then gave it back at the fourth, but he picked up back-to-back shots to finish his front nine at the eighth and ninth.

It looked like his momentum had stalled when he rattled off six straight pars to start his back nine, but birdies came at the 16th and 18th as McIlroy finished with a flourish.

That trails English by a considerable margin, though, with the American backing up Thursday’s 62 with a 65 to reach 13 under, with Smith carding a 62 of his own to move two behind.

On the European Tour, despite going under par, Clandeboye’s Jonathan Caldwell lost ground on the leader on a weather-affected second day at the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews.

After tee times were delayed by nearly two and a half hours due to flooding, the 37-year-old carded a two-under 71 to get to 10 under, but that is now five shots back of Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard, who fired a superb course-record 10-under 62 on day two to open up a two-shot lead over Scotland’s Calum Hill.

Cormac Sharvin fired a 75 in his second round to miss the cut at four over, while Tom McKibbin also missed out after a 74 left him nine over for the week.

Meanwhile, at the Nokia Masters on the PGA EuroPro Tour, Ballymena’s Dermot McElroy finished tied-43rd at Manning Heath at four under.

Elsewhere, there was disappointment for Ireland’s women as they lost their Home Internationals title decider to England 6-3 at Woodhall Spa, despite Lurgan’s Annabel Wilson picking up an impressive singles win.

Ireland’s senior side and boys’ and girls’ side both finished on highs, however, as they both defeated their Welsh counterparts to pick up their only wins of the week.