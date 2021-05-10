Rory McIlroy pays tribute to wife Erica and mum Rosie after Wells Fargo Championship win ends 18 month title drought
Rory McIlroy let his emotions show as his long wait for a win finally came to an end as he claimed the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.
The Holywood man ended a frustrating 18-month trophy drought as he held off the challenge of Mexico’s Abraham Ancer to triumph by one stroke and claim his 19th PGA Tour victory.
McIlroy carded a three-under 68 in the final round and finished 10-under for the week, overhauling overnight leader Keith Mitchell and keeping Ancer at bay down the stretch to win his first event as a father and walk away with the winner’s prize of $1,458,000 (£1,042,223).
However, the victory wasn’t without its drama, the 32-year-old reaching the 18th tee with a two-shot lead but finding the penalty area with his drive. But with the convincing of caddy Harry Diamond to take a drop instead of playing the ball as it lay, he managed to scramble for a bogey to close out a nervy victory.
It was McIlroy’s third career win at Quail Hollow, having previously won there in 2010 and 2015, and he was understandably emotional that his winless streak that stretches back to the WGC-HSBC Champions in November 2019 came to an end at the North Carolina venue.
“It’s never easy to win out here. It’s felt like a long time since that win in China, the world is such a different place than it used to be, everyone getting through a pandemic,” said a delighted McIlroy.
“Life has changed so much for me — becoming a dad, winning on Mother’s Day (in the US), thinking of (wife) Erica, my mum back home.
“It just feels awesome. This is one of my favourite places in the world and to break the drought here is awesome.”
The victory marks a fantastic comeback for McIlroy, who has publicly battled swing changes over the past few months and had fallen to 15th in the world, his lowest ranking since 2009.
But that will change off the back of this result, which sees him rise to seventh in the world rankings, and this is vindication for his decision to seek help from swing coach Pete Cowen.
It will also be a huge confidence boost for the four-time Major champion ahead of his bid to win his fifth in two weeks’ time at Kiawah Island when he aims to win his third PGA Championship at the Ocean Course which he triumphed at in 2012.
"When we came back from the pandemic, I thought I’d enjoy the peace and quiet but I realised to bring the best out of myself, I need this (the fans)," he said. “I feed off the energy so much, maybe here more so than anywhere else just because it’s the first place I’ve won three times. The crowd has been awesome all week and they really carried me through today.”