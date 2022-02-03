Rory McIlroy praises coach Michael Bannon’s reaction to brief Pete Cowen move and reveals friendship with NBA legend Michael Jordan

Rory McIlroy has saluted lifelong coach Michael Bannon for his reaction to the golfing star’s brief move to work with another mentor last year and explained how the pair’s successful partnership works.

The world number six also revealed that he plays weekly games of golf with NBA legend Michael Jordan!

Despite Sunday’s now infamous final hole collapse that put paid to his chances of victory at the Dubai Desert Classic, there’s little doubt McIlroy is enjoying an upturn in fortunes since September’s Ryder Cup, all seven appearances since yielding top 20 finishes including victory at the CJ Cup.

It coincided with a move back to his boyhood coach having spent time working with English tutor Pete Cowen.

It was on the final day of the Ryder Cup that McIlroy sprang suddenly back to form, having been beaten on the 15th in all three doubles matches he had played and even dropped for the Saturday morning session.

A 3&2 singles win over Xander Schauffele and the current world number six was back.

So what happened?

"I’ve always been a player that’s been able to self-diagnose and correct myself,” he told Golf.com of his time spend under Cowen – a move he insisted he does not regret.

"And it was the first time in my career where I couldn’t do that. I felt that was one of the first times where I didn’t actually own my swing, I didn’t own what I was doing.

“I’ve never been that way. And it reached a head at the Ryder Cup and I just didn’t play well. And I played better on that Sunday because I just tried to clear my mind of everything. That was a big realisation to me. I was like, ‘Well, I went out there today with no swing thought, with nothing. And I played the best I’ve played in a long while.’

“So after that Sunday, I was like, I need to do this on my own, but I can’t just do it on my own. I need some sort of guidance. So I called Michael (Bannon) that day after the Ryder Cup and said, ‘Look, I’d love to see you again and try to work this out.’ And it’s funny, we had planned to see each other, for him to come over the Monday after the CJ Cup, and then I won.

“So I was like, ‘Yeah, well, I think we’re halfway there.’”

It was in the midst of taking responsibility back that perhaps McIlroy realised just why his partnership with Bannon has been so successful.

"With Michael, I’ve always been the one that’s taken the reins in terms of like, ‘This is the direction I want to go. Tell me if I’m completely off base and if not, then, you know, just let me develop my own feelings, right?’ And that’s what we do,” he explained, going on to praise Bannon for more than just his coaching abilities.

“Take the fact that he and I didn’t work together, really, for six months and he didn’t say a single thing. I appreciate that — and that’s just the way Michael is. He hasn’t said a thing since; that’s not him. He doesn’t like talking to the media. He wants to do what he can for me and he enjoys his life. He has a great family and that’s what’s important to him.”

After Sunday’s failure to get over the line in Dubai – thanks to a 267 yard approach shot that plunged into the water – caddy Harry Diamond has again come in for scrutiny from a portion of McIlroy’s legion of fans.

But the man himself has always spoken out in support of his lifelong friend and current bagman, who has been in the role for over four years now.

“At first it was two weeks — we were going to do the PGA Championship and see how we went,” said McIlroy, speaking back in December for an interview that has just been published. “And I’ve obviously enjoyed having him on the bag. Our ultimate goal is winning majors together. Two guys that grew up together, from a small town in Northern Ireland? That’s a dream. It’s not as if we haven’t won. I mean, we’ve won some big stuff together already. Just no majors. Everything but. So it’s been awesome.”

It’s a word that plenty of sports fans would use to describe McIlroy’s phone-book too, although the Holywood man did explain how he still struggles to really come to terms with rubbing shoulder with the likes of Tiger Woods.

“We text,” he said of his friendship with his fellow former world number one. “I’ve been to see him. But it’s this thing where I grew up watching this guy as my hero and I sort of think, you don’t want to be friends with me.

"It’s the same thing when I play golf with Michael Jordan, which I do probably once a week at home, and I’m always thinking about these are people I never imagined I’d be hanging out with. And so it’s hard to put them in a category. Are they friends? Who are they? I struggle with that.”

Such are the trials of becoming a world famous star in your own right.

McIlroy is next planning to tee it up at The Genesis Open, starting two weeks today on February 17.