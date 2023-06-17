Rory McIlroy produces sensational back nine and vows to keep fighting to end Major drought

Rory McIlroy produced a sensational back nine comeback to keep surprise leader Wyndham Clark in his sights in the US Open and insisted he’ll never quit in his bid for that elusive fifth major.

The Holywood star looked stuck in reverse when he went to the turn in two-over par and got little energy from a mostly corporate and well-heeled crowd of 22,000 at the Los Angeles Country Club.

But he turned things around spectacularly on his back nine (he started on the 10th) and covered the front nine holes in five-under 30 for the second day running, finishing with four birdies in his last five holes for a 67 that left him just a shot adrift of clubhouse leader Clark on eight-under-par.

“I mean, jeez, I started thinking about winning this thing when I came here on Monday,” McIlroy said when asked if it was too early to think about winning. “So I've already done that. And no-one wants me to win another major more than I do. So I'm gonna, you know, the desire is obviously there.

“I’ve been trying and I've come close over the, you know, the past nine years, or whatever it is, and, you know, I keep coming back.

“I feel like I've showed a lot of resilience in my career. A lot of ups and downs and I keep coming back and whether that means that I get rewarded or you get punched in the gut or whatever it is, you know, I'll always keep coming back.”

It was a real statement of intent from McIlroy, who followed a bogey at the par-three 11th, where he fanned a fairway wood into the rough, with a birdie from 30 feet at the 12th before struggling to the turn,

A pulled drive under trees led to a bogey at the 13th and another shot went at the toughest hole on the course, the 520 yard 17th, where he bounded through the back of the green from the rough and only managed to hack his recovery as far as the fringe.

He also bunkered his tee shot at the par-five 14th and failed to birdie there, then saw makeable birdie chances slip past the hole at the 15th, 16th and 18th.

But he was a different man on the back nine, two-putting for birdie at the par-five first before making an 11 footer at the third to get back to level for the day.

When he rolled in a 12 footer at the third, he was back to level for the day and while he did well to drop just one shot at the par-three fourth, he birdied the fifth from 22 feet, the sixth from six feet and two-putted for birdie at the par-five eighth before ripping his tee shot to three feet at the 169-yard ninth.

Clark (29) broke through for his maiden PGA Tour title at the Wells Fargo Championship with a four-stroke victory over Xander Schauffele and he proved his opening 64 as no fluke as he followed it with a 67 to lead by a shot from McIlroy on nine-under.

As for Pádraig Harrington, the Dubliner chiseled out a one-under par 69, brushing in a four footer at the 18th for par to sit on the projected two-over par cut line.

“Look, the damage was done yesterday,” Harrington said of his opening 73. “I hit a lot of good putts yesterday that didn't go in the hole. Okay, I come out there freed up a bit and I holed some putts, but then you're always on cut line.”

While he made a 44 footer at the ninth to get back to level for the tournament, he bogeyed the 13th after he was forced to chip out after missing the fairway by only a few feet.

He knew that another birdie would allow him to play the tough final three holes relatively stress free. But after missing chances at the 14th, 15th and 16th, he missed a four-footer for par at the 17th and had to sweat to par the last and give himself some hope of more weekend play.

“Look, it's a tough finish. You would prefer to be finishing the other way around if you had the score, but, yeah, my damage was done yesterday.”

He predicted before the start that scoring would be so tough, he’d “give body parts” for four-under par on Sunday night.

But he revised that prediction with a big grin last night.

“It's doable,” he said of his chances of getting to that number with a pair of 67s. “It's not going to win the tournament. I’m not giving up body parts for that anymore. No, that was negotiation before the start of the week!”

The USGA toughened up the course slightly for the second round with the greens stimping in at close to 14 feet early in the day while all the tees were pushed back to the 7,423-yard limit.

McIlroy admitted he was surprised by the low scoring by he’s bracing himself for a tougher test at the weekend.

"I'm surprised. I didn't see the scores being as low as they are. I think the overcast conditions yesterday combined with that little bit of rain in the morning, I think the course just never got firm at all,” he said.

"The conditions now, it's a little brighter, sunnier, a little bit of breeze. It's got the potential to get a little firmer and faster over the next couple days, which will make the scores go up a little bit. We'll see what it's like at the end of the week. It's still early in the week.

"And yes, the course has played maybe a little easier than everyone thought it would, but wouldn't be surprised on Saturday/Sunday to see it bite back, which going back to your question about what a U.S. Open is all about."