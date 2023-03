Kurt Kitayama won at Bay Hill

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, lines up a putt on the first green during final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) — © AP

Rory McIlroy is feeling good about his game a month before the Masters but he was left to rue a bad start and an untidy finish as the unheralded Kurt Kitayama snatched the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.