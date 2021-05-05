Rory McIlroy rejects breakaway proposal as he slams Premier Golf League as 'money grab'

From the start, Rory McIlroy has been staunchly against the idea of a Premier Golf League (PGL), and he slammed the proposal yet again yesterday, describing it as a “money grab”.

The Saudi investment-backed proposal — which is not dissimilar in style to football’s failed European Super League — has been around for several years, and it reared its head again earlier this week when it was revealed that the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose had all recently been offered $30m (£21.5m) to sign up for it.

The idea would be that 48 of the world’s best players would compete in an 18-tournament schedule with a prize fund totalling around £183m, with the benefits being a reduced schedule for players and better fields for spectators.

However, so far the offers have failed to attract support from any significant players, and when the news about the four players being offered those deals broke during the PGA Tour’s annual player meeting on Tuesday, the Tour’s commissioner Jay Monahan revealed he would withhold membership to anyone who signed up for the PGL.

And McIlroy, who is the chairman of the players’ advisory council on the PGA Tour, eliminated any thoughts that he might be part of a potential breakaway.

The four-time Major champion would surely have to be one of the players included for the PGL to be a success given he is both an elite talent and one of the most popular players worldwide, but the Holywood man said: “You go back to what happened last week in Europe with the Super League in football. People can see it for what it is, which is a money grab, which is fine if what you’re playing golf for is to make as much money as possible. Totally fine, then go and do that if that’s what makes you happy.

“I honestly don’t think there’s a better structure in place in golf, and I don’t think there will be. You have the strategic partnership as well between Europe and the PGA Tour, and that’s only going to strengthen the structure of golf going forward as well in terms of scheduling and all sorts of other stuff and working together a little bit more.”

With regards to the PGA Tour alienating any players who join the PGL, McIlroy backed the commissioner’s decision, adding: “You have to protect your product, right? You have to protect what you have. It’s a competitive threat, and Jay took us through it (on Tuesday) night. It’s in the by-laws that were written by the members. If I were in charge of the PGA Tour, I would do the same thing.

“I just can’t see how it works. I don’t see why anyone would be for it.”

McIlroy was speaking from Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina ahead of his bid to claim a third Wells Fargo Championship title this week.

The 32-year-old has slipped to his lowest world ranking since 2009, dropping to 15th having not won since November 2019, but he has fond memories of Quail Hollow having won there in both 2010 and 2015.

“I feel better about my game than I did flying home from Augusta on Friday night, put it that way,” said McIlroy ahead of his first event since missing the cut at The Masters four weeks ago.

“I think I’ve neglected my strengths the past few months, and focusing more on those and focusing on what makes me a good golfer and how I swing the club and how I move the club. It’s just sort of understanding my move a little bit more. So that’s sort of what I’ve been trying to do the last couple of weeks.

“It’s all stuff that I’ve worked on before, but maybe just gotten away from a little bit by trying to focus on other things. I feel like I’m on a pretty good trajectory.”