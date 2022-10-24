Rory McIlroy returns to top of world rankings after impressive CJ Cup win

Rory McIlroy is ranked world number one for the first time in more than two years after winning the CJ Cup in South Carolina.

McIlroy scored a brilliant four-under 67 on the final day at Congaree Golf Club, with four birdies in a five-hole stretch on his back nine helping him pull clear of the chasing pack.

The four-time major champion finished a shot clear of playing partner Kurt Kitayama, despite bogeying his final two holes, with KH Lee claiming third spot ahead of Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood.

McIlroy returned to the top of the rankings for the first time since July 2020 by winning his 23rd PGA Tour event at the tournament which has been moved from Las Vegas.

Speaking ahead of his final round, he said: “Ultimately, I just want to win this golf tournament. If I win the golf tournament, then everything will take care of itself.

“So for me, tomorrow I need to go out there, set myself a score that I want to shoot, try to do that.

“Focusing on that, hope that that ends up with a couple of things, a trophy and getting back to the top of the world rankings.”