Rory McIlroy reveals ‘bad assumption’ he made after first round with Jordan Spieth as duo prepare for Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy has revealed that when it comes to judging the potential of up-and-coming young PGA Tour players he’s probably not the man to come to for expert analysis.

The world number 13 carded a three under par final round 67, which included an eagle and a double bogey, to finish his PGA Tour season in a tie for 14th at the Tour Championship.

Patrick Cantlay managed to stave off a challenge from Jon Rahm to take the trophy, and the $15M bonus for winning the FedEx Cup, by a single shot.

That was care of his advantage to start the week at East Lake due to the head-start given to players based on their series ranking, with Rahm actually shooting the lowest four-round total of the week at 266 (14 under par); three less than Cantlay.

For McIlroy, it was a typically mixed-bag 275, and left him facing questions about other players as much as himself; always a tell-tale sign that a player’s week hasn’t quite gone fully to plan.

It was Rahm’s progress to world number one on the agenda, McIlroy explaining that he first played alongside his Ryder Cup team-mate at the 2017 Irish Open at Portstewart, which Rahm would go on to win for his first European Tour title.

It wasn’t just McIlroy who was, off the back of that experience, tipping Rahm for future heroics but the question on Sunday left the Holywood star raising a smile as he recalled his first first-hand experience with another of this year’s Ryder Cup crop,

"The first time I played with Jordan Spieth was the first two days at the Valero (Texas Open) in 2013,” McIlroy recalled. “He didn't play well and he missed the cut. I said to whoever it was, ‘I don't know what the big deal is about this guy’ and Jordan ends up going and nearly winning every major in 2015.

“Phil (Mickelson) obviously played enough golf with him over the course of his time at Arizona State that he was like, ‘no, this guy is going to be really good’. I just had two rounds of not so stellar play by Jordan to go off and I made a pretty bad assumption.”

Spieth will, of course, be part of the fancied USA Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits later this month. They’re odds on to win the trophy for only the second time since 2008 but McIlroy is hoping Europe can look for inspiration to the Solheim Cup heroics of their female counterparts, who take a 9-7 lead into today’s singles.

“Do they have one in the top 20 in the world?” he queried, the answer being just Anna Norqvist at 16th with the next highest ranked Georgia Hall at 29. That’s compared to the USA’s boast of five players inside the top 20.

"On paper is just that. It's on paper. We've been underdogs in these things enough the last few years to know that doesn't really matter. Especially matchplay over 18 holes, anything can happen.

"We see it all the time in the match play, even in Austin (at the WGC World Match Play), it's a top five player in the world will go out against somebody ranked 60 and they will lose.

“It's not, to make the analogy of tennis and the US Open, more often than not the top seed always wins. In golf, it doesn't quite work that way for whatever reason.

"You line up the top 50 players in the world on that range and you wouldn't be able to tell who is one, would is 27, who is whatever. The margins are so fine in this game.

“Over the course of the three days, I think the better team is always the one that comes out on top, and I guess we just have to look at our track record over the last nine Ryder Cups that have been played. We've won seven of them, and that's a pretty good record.”

In all, McIlroy has collected 13 Ryder Cup points over five events with 11 wins and four halves from 24 matches.

He perhaps has reason for personal optimism going into this year’s event too, having recorded just one finish outside the top 15 in his last five outings, including two top fives.

As a PGA Tour season as a whole, it yielded one win, seven top 10s but also three missed cuts.

“Some good, some bad,” he assessed in typically thoughtful manner. “It started okay. Well, actually, it didn't. I got some decent results at the start of the year but it never felt really comfortable. And then there was that transition period when I started working on some new stuff. I struggled a bit in the springtime; the Players’, Match Play, Masters, but after that it got pretty good. The (Wells Fargo Championship) win in Charlotte was nice.

“Overall I feel like it's been a work-in-progress from April onwards. I think it's been going in the right direction.”

Meanwhile, McIlroy admitted that he could identify with the struggles of tennis star Naomi Osaka, who has taken time off from her sport after admitting she has been struggling with anxiety.

“There have certainly been times when I haven't enjoyed the game as much as I would want to,” McIlroy said.

"I've tried really hard and I spoke about this quite a lot in 2019 about separating who I am as a golfer and who I am as a person, trying to not let that define me.

"It seems what Naomi is going through at the minute is that same thing. How can I play tennis and enjoy it and not let the results define who I am?

“I think everyone just needs to let her have time to figure that out. She seems like a really smart girl, and hopefully she'll be able to do it and come back and start enjoying the game just like when she picked the racquet up when she was a little girl.

"Doing it as a job or for a living, and that's when the joy goes out of it and that's when you lose your innocence. There's a part of that that goes the further along you get in this professional career, and the more you can hold onto that joy and innocence of remembering the reason why you picked up a golf club and why you picked up a tennis racquet, that's the important thing.”

McIlroy will not tee it up again between now and the Ryder Cup on September 24-26, saying he will be taking time out with wife Erica and daughter Poppy.