Rory McIlroy rises to year-long high in world golf rankings despite spectacular collapse at Dubai Desert Classic

Rory McIlroy has risen to a year-long high in the world golf rankings despite a catastrophic final hole collapse on Sunday.

The 32-year-old moved up two places to sixth in the world after a third place finish at the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic. It’s McIlroy’s best ranking since February last year after a largely frustrating 12 months that saw him drop as low as 16th, his worst ranking since 2009.

But the latest rise back towards world number one Jon Rahm will be scant consolation for McIlroy, who saw his chances of an early 2022 victory disappear into the pond on the 72nd hole.

Needing a birdie to win the tournament on the reachable par five 18th, McIlroy controversially opted to go for the green from almost 270 yards out with his second shot.

When he hit an uncontrolled cut, his ball plunged into the water, several yards from safety, and signalled the end of McIlroy’s hopes. It left fans questioning the decision not to lay-up and take his chances from a favourable yardage, safe in the knowledge that even failure to get up and down should lead to no worse than a play-off spot.

Instead, McIlroy could only make bogey and step aside for Viktor Hovland to come out on top of a two-player shoot-out against the much-loved Richard Bland.

A win would have seen McIlroy draw level with Pádraig Harrington with 15 DP World Tour victories, but that final blow was just the last of a series of mistakes under pressure that can only add to his existing scar tissue, having bogeyed three of his last four holes to lose November’s DP World Tour Championship to Collin Morikawa.

Hovland finished birdie-eagle-birdie to set the clubhouse target with a superb 66 before Bland finished birdie-birdie for a 68 to join him and McIlroy in the lead on 12 under.

He’d ridden his luck several times during the round, making birdie from the desert at the sixth and salvaging bogey after another tangle with desert at the 10th.

With overnight leader Justin Harding crashing to a 76 to finish tied fourth, McIlroy ran in four birdie putts between 12 and 30 feet to hit the front with five holes to go.

But the four-time Major champion, who has now won just twice in his last 45 starts, had to watch Hovland (24) walk away the winner, beating Bland with a two-putt birdie four at the 18th to become the new world No 3.

McIlroy needed to play the last two holes in one-under to win or in level par to make the playoff. Instead, he hit a 50-yard pull into bushes at the 359-yard 17th and did well to escape with a par.

Fortunate to be able to get a club on the ball – “Guys, this could go f***king anywhere,” he warned the gallery, shooing them back – he slashed his second 30 yards forward into deep rough but somehow pitched stone dead.

After that reprieve, he had one more chance at glory but pulled three-wood rather than driver at the 564-yard 18th and left himself a 267-yard approach over water into the wind.

A par would have guaranteed a playoff, but McIlroy could not resist having a shot at the green, and while a lay up or a miss long left would have virtually guaranteed a playoff at worst, he hit a horror slice that came up 20 yards short right in the drink.

At the start of the season, the Holywood star said that he measured success by his ability to pull off shots down the stretch.

“That’s when you really find out what you’re made of and whether you can repeat the swing and hit the shots under pressure when you need to,” McIlroy said. But as Hovland was ripping a hybrid from just 231 yards into the middle of the green and two-putting for his third win his last five starts as Bland missed an eight-footer, McIlroy was wordlessly exiting the premises.

Harrington (50) got to within two shots of the lead after two early birdies, but after making four bogeys from the seventh, he was happy to finish birdie-birdie for a 72 and tie for ninth on seven-under.

“When I got to nine-under-par, I felt the tension and what you need to feel being late on a Sunday,” Harrington said. “It’s probably the first time in a while I’ve felt that tension.”

Shane Lowry was also upbeat after a 71 left him tied 24th on four-under, having only made the cut on the number.

As for Hovland, he felt his chance had gone when he three-putted the 15th to trail by three with three to play. But he made a 36 footer at the 16th and a 34-footer for eagle at the 17th before making four at the last.

“This is pretty wild,” said the Norwegian, who was six adrift starting the day. “I didn’t really think this was possible going in today.”

At the Gainbridge LPGA in Florida, Leona Maguire closed with a one-over 73 to finish tied 27th in the clubhouse on one-over with Stephanie Meadow 57th on five-over after finishing birdie-birdie for a 72.